It’s not unusual to have two or three tropical systems brewing in the Atlantic Ocean in mid-September.

But it is noteworthy that we’re ready to hit the “O” storm — Odette — and may soon see “P” for Peter.

As of Friday afternoon, two disturbances were still getting their act together: one 150 miles east of the Outer Banks, the other halfway between Africa and the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center gives high chances for both to become tropical depressions in the next few days, though it’s not clear which would become a storm first. Neither is an imminent concern for Virginia.

• The low closer to the Carolinas will be steered northeast and away from the Eastern Seaboard, but its western fringe will continue to bring some high rip current risks but fairly benign rains to nearby coastal areas regardless of how it organizes. Ultimately, it will brush Canada's Maritime Provinces then speed into the North Atlantic as it becomes a non-tropical low.

• As for the disorganized low west of Africa — it’s simply too early to know what if any significance it has for North America. It may encounter some resistance and weaken before nearing the Lesser Antilles, but could still bear watching next week if it approaches the Bahamas.

• Plus, there’s another westbound tropical wave near Cape Verde, though that activity is more likely to stay in the eastern Atlantic if it even develops into a storm.

***

The typical Atlantic hurricane season wouldn’t get to the “O” storm in the first place and, if so, only in late autumn. Only three seasons since the 1950s had 15 storms before mid-September: 2005, 2011 and 2020 with its record-fast pace of activity.

One year ago, the “W” storm formed on Sept. 17 and exhausted the standard list of names. But the next time that happens, there’s an auxiliary list waiting in the wings instead of calling storms by the sometimes-confusing letters of the Greek alphabet.

After Peter, we’d have: Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda. If needed, the new supplemental list would continue with: Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn and Emery.

***

Likewise, it’s not too unusual that a Category 1 hurricane just hit Texas during the climatological peak of the season.

Just before making landfall near Matagorda, Texas, early Tuesday morning, slow-moving Nicholas made a last-minute run up to 75 mph. Its remnant rains continued to drench storm-weary Louisiana into Friday.

Nicholas is quite remarkable in this context: It went down as the 17th hurricane landfall in the mainland United States over the past six years. There’s been a blur of activity since our last landfall-free season in 2015.

2016: Hermine and Matthew

2017: Harvey, Irma and Nate

2018: Florence and Michael

2019: Barry and Dorian

2020: Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Sally, Delta and Zeta

2021: Ida and Nicholas

Louisiana faced six of those hurricane strikes, more than the entire East Coast.

Yet in the preceding six-year span from 2010 to 2015, there were only three or four mainland U.S. landfalls, depending on how we might classify the hybrid nature of Sandy in the Northeast. The others were Irene, Isaac and Arthur.

It’s unusual for this many to have hit America in several years, but not unprecedented. The 2003 to 2008 era had 16 landfalls plus two near-shore hurricanes that count for strikes, for a total of 18. Before that, the 1886 to 1891 span had a comparable pace of activity. The Gulf Coast fared far worse than the Eastern Seaboard back then, not unlike the current spell.

***

Following Ida’s devastating strike in Louisiana on Aug. 29, this is now the sixth consecutive year with multiple hurricane landfalls in the mainland United States. According to NOAA’s hurricane database, the last time that happened was between 1908 and 1913.

It’s remarkable even if we look beyond hurricane strikes. So far, eight of 2021’s 14 named storms crossed the American coastline. Last year, 11 of 30 systems did so.

A word of caution here: This is probably more trivia than trend.

A wobble in the track of any particular past storm would result in different streaks and records. Hurricane history is full of near misses, caveats and what-ifs.

Therefore, the idea of a predictable landfall cycle is tempting, but given the number of factors at play, it would be reading too much signal from the noise.

Below-normal seasons and low-activity eras can still generate catastrophes, like Andrew in 1992.

But there are some yearly and decadal patterns that influence overall Atlantic hurricane frequency, which can also guide the preseason predictions. The most famous factor is the El Niño-La Niña cycle, and the latter phase is partly responsible for making 2020 and 2021 so busy.

But there is no long-term trend in the number of American landfalls, and the rising numbers of Atlantic tropical storms in recent decades is mainly due to better information about weaker systems in the open waters.

The fingerprints of climate change are more likely to be showing up in the worsening rainfall and storm surge effects of the storms that do form, not the raw seasonal counts.

Warming ocean temperatures can also fuel a storm’s intensification right up to landfall, which has been a common theme with some of the recent Gulf hurricanes.

The coast is vastly more developed than a century ago. Combined, these factor into a worrying potential for greater damage — and need for vigilance and action.

