Central Va. has a quieter evening in store as storms sweep out to Tidewater

4:30 p.m. update
Richmond dodged severe weather again this afternoon, but not the Northern Neck. The downpours over the metro area as of 4:30 p.m. will continue moving east-southeast toward the Tri-Cities, New Kent and Williamsburg over the next hour.
Stronger activity between Heathsville and Tappahannock will sweep toward Irvington and eventually clear out into the Chesapeake Bay.
So the severe weather threat is now essentially over for Richmond and points north and west.
But the severe thunderstorm watch continues until 9 p.m. (or until it's cleared early) for Tidewater. If you've got plans to travel toward Hampton Roads after rush hour or early this evening, you could still be dealing with the thunder and downpours along the way.
***
3 p.m. update
Storms continue to approach Richmond from the northwest, but so far the activity is below severe levels.
As of 3 p.m., the line of heaviest rain and thunder stretched from Colonial Beach to Ruther Glen to Goochland County.
There was also a lone thundershower over the Glen Allen area moving toward Mechanicsville, and some isolated activity in southern Chesterfield County.
Expect a downpour or two across much of metro Richmond between now and late afternoon/commute time, and know that there's still a chance the storms could strengthen and produce some 60 mph gusts.
***
1 p.m. update
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of central Virginia and all of Tidewater.
Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities are included in the watch area, though our storm threat looks to peak toward the mid-to-late afternoon and clear out by the evening.
At 1 p.m., shortly after the watch was issued by the National Weather Service, a broken line storms stretched from the Charlottesville vicinity to Washington. A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were already in effect for that region.
That activity will push southeast through Louisa and Fredericksburg, and ultimately into metro Richmond and the peninsulas if it holds together.
So keep an eye out for menacing clouds off to the northwest as the afternoon goes on. If you have outdoor plans, stay aware of any warnings that may be issued and be ready to head to safety.
The main concern comes in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts, which could damage trees and cause some power outages. Flash flooding may also be a problem for parts of Hampton Roads that got soaked by yesterday's rain.
Look for more updates this afternoon.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.