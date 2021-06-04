Central Va. has a quieter evening in store as storms sweep out to Tidewater

Expect a downpour or two across much of metro Richmond between now and late afternoon/commute time, and know that there's still a chance the storms could strengthen and produce some 60 mph gusts.

***

1 p.m. update

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for most of central Virginia and all of Tidewater.

Metro Richmond and the Tri-Cities are included in the watch area, though our storm threat looks to peak toward the mid-to-late afternoon and clear out by the evening.

At 1 p.m., shortly after the watch was issued by the National Weather Service, a broken line storms stretched from the Charlottesville vicinity to Washington. A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were already in effect for that region.

That activity will push southeast through Louisa and Fredericksburg, and ultimately into metro Richmond and the peninsulas if it holds together.

So keep an eye out for menacing clouds off to the northwest as the afternoon goes on. If you have outdoor plans, stay aware of any warnings that may be issued and be ready to head to safety.