Central Va. is in for a cold and blustery start to November. But it isn't here to stay.

This cold, wet, raw and windy start to November isn't going to set the theme for the entire month.
Or at least not the first half of it.
After a fast-moving cold front kicks up rain and sweeps it out to sea on Sunday, gusty winds behind it will carry in much colder air through Monday.
Near-freezing lows Monday morning and Tuesday morning – and wind chills that will feel like freezing, regardless – promise to be our chilliest weather so far this fall. Monday's high might not escape the upper 40s despite sunshine.
But readings will slowly moderate throughout the week, ending with a chance of pleasant 70s by next weekend. High pressure will probably keep rain chances away until the second week of November.
Above-normal temperatures are highly likely during the Nov. 7 to 13 period, according to the National Weather Service outlook, thanks to a large and persistent upper ridge expected over the Eastern U.S.
This time of year, that would look like lots of 60s and 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.
And the month as a whole is more likely than not to feature above-normal mean temperatures and below-normal precipitation for our region.
That doesn't mean cold weather and rain won't come back. November averages seven days with a freezing low and eight days with precipitation.
Though it's not guaranteed, seeing Richmond's first freeze early this week would make for an extremely typical weather happening. But if that were the case, it would also yield an unusual statistic for this year.
First freeze
In 2019, Richmond's first fall freeze landed on Nov. 4, perfectly normal compared with recent decades. Its average timing has shifted out of late October since the 20th Century as that month gradually warms and brings fewer freezes.
In fact, every first freeze date at Richmond International Airport has been in November since 2014.
But those dates vary widely around the region given the subtleties of terrain and land cover around each weather station.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, the average first appearance of 32 degrees varies as follows:
• Oct. 19 - Louisa
• Oct. 23 - Farmville, Corbin
• Oct. 28 - Amelia
• Oct. 29 - Ashland, Stony Creek
• Oct. 30 - West Point, Chase City
• Nov. 1 - Wakefield, Warsaw
• Nov. 4 - Richmond, Emporia
• Nov. 7 - Williamsburg
• Nov. 25 - Norfolk
But the only central Virginia site to hit 32 so far this fall is typically-cold Louisa back on Oct. 18. Goochland and Ashland dipped to 35 so far.
So 2020's first freeze date is already behind schedule for most outlying spots north and west of Richmond, no matter what. Richmond will have to wait and see if the forecast trends a bit colder than the lows in the mid and upper 30s currently expected.
If winds end up being lighter the next few nights, that would allow temperatures to bottom out amid the dry air, clearing skies and high pressure. If winds stay up or clouds move in, that would stave off low 30s for at least another week or two.
Growing season
Saturday was the 174th straight day without a freeze at Richmond International Airport.
If that sounds long, it isn't.
2020 is destined to feature Richmond's shortest growing season in years, or the period between the last freeze of spring and first freeze of autumn.
That's due to this year bringing the second-latest spring freeze date on record, back on May 10.
Richmond's record-shortest growing season was 170 days in 1934 (April 27 to Oct. 13) which we just surpassed on Oct. 28.
In recent decades, the average growing season length is 217 days. We wouldn't reach normal this year barring the highly unlikely event we stay freeze-free until Dec. 13.
For comparison, Richmond's longest freeze-free period lasted 254 days in 1902 (March 20 to Nov. 28), and the longest in recent years spanned 250 days in 2009 (March 26 to Nov. 30).
If the next few nights see Richmond hit 32 degrees, this would be the shortest growing season since 1976.
And if we cruise past this week without a freeze, a mild outlook for early November means we may not have another shot until midmonth, perhaps making it the shortest one since 1988 or 2001.
October recap
Rainfall: 5.63 inches, 2.65 above normal. Wettest October since 2018, 19th wettest of the past 134 years, and sixth consecutive wetter-than-normal October (relative to 1981-2010 period).
Mean temperature (preliminary estimate as of Saturday): 62.2 degrees, 2.5 above normal. Cooler than last October, coincidentally also tied for 19th warmest of the past 124 years, and fifth consecutive warmer-than-normal October.
As of Saturday morning, the coldest reading of the month for Richmond was 40 degrees. Historically, only four other Octobers failed to cool into the 30s at all, most recently in 1971.
James River update
Richmond's Westham gauge rose to its highest level so far this year – 15.05 feet – early Saturday in the wake of Tropical Storm Zeta's downpours. That was just over the threshold for moderate flooding, while Great Shiplock Park had a minor flood with 11.36 feet.
This was Westham's seventh flood of the year (all the others crested between 12 and 14.6 feet), and the highest stage since 16.22 on Feb. 25, 2019.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.