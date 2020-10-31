Central Va. is in for a cold and blustery start to November. But it isn't here to stay.

This cold, wet, raw and windy start to November isn't going to set the theme for the entire month.

Or at least not the first half of it.

After a fast-moving cold front kicks up rain and sweeps it out to sea on Sunday, gusty winds behind it will carry in much colder air through Monday.

Near-freezing lows Monday morning and Tuesday morning – and wind chills that will feel like freezing, regardless – promise to be our chilliest weather so far this fall. Monday's high might not escape the upper 40s despite sunshine.

But readings will slowly moderate throughout the week, ending with a chance of pleasant 70s by next weekend. High pressure will probably keep rain chances away until the second week of November.

Above-normal temperatures are highly likely during the Nov. 7 to 13 period, according to the National Weather Service outlook, thanks to a large and persistent upper ridge expected over the Eastern U.S.

This time of year, that would look like lots of 60s and 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.

And the month as a whole is more likely than not to feature above-normal mean temperatures and below-normal precipitation for our region.