Central Va. snow outlook and scorecard: Jan. 5

If you love snow but have been feeling a little left out lately, the good news is that there are still about 12 weeks left in Richmond's main snowy season.

And if you can’t stand the stuff, well, there’s only about 12 weeks to count down.

Telling you what will happen between now and spring would be just a wild guess.

As we know from the not-so-distant past, we may not really see that snowy wallop coming until just a few days out. So any overly specific approach to our long-range weather is doomed to fail. But that doesn’t mean we can't see anything useful out there.

This weekly update will try to close that gap. We’ll take a quick peek around the bend to see if the patterns are more or less favorable for snowy, icy weather in Central Virginia. Or, just to see if the overall weather situation is more or less predictable than we'd expect in the one-to-two week range.

Looking ahead, as of Jan. 5

Snow potential this week: moderate chances for minor or moderate snow.