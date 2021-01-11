Central Va. snow outlook and scorecard: We're less wintry than Louisiana ... for now

Finally, this is the mostly-dry week that many of us have been waiting for. The next cold front will sweep the state from west to east on Friday and Friday night. It will deliver a noticeable cooldown for the weekend – daytime 40s and nighttime 20s instead of 50s and 30s – but go relatively light on rainfall. There's a chance that lingering moisture could eke out flurries or stray snow showers east of the Blue Ridge on Saturday, while the mountains see fresh accumulations. Skiers will be pleased, but it's not a scenario for a winter storm in central Virginia.

The cold air mass that arrives this weekend could still be milling around well into next week, but it's no guarantee of snow. At least not yet. A ridge that's expected to build over the northeast Pacific and western North America might direct a reinforcing shot of Canadian chill our way next week while another high over the North Atlantic tries to keep it trapped near the eastern U.S. for a time. But there's a range of possibilities for the duration and degree of cold. Any disturbance swinging through the southern Great Plains and Southeast will bear watching.