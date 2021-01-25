Central Va. snow outlook: Wednesday night's chance could range from flurries to 1 inch

It's looking like a medium chance for minor snow in central Virginia on Wednesday night. The odds of waking up to dusted decks and frosted trees on Thursday morning are just about 50-50, based on Monday's weather maps.

Put another way, the chance of a medium-sized, plow-and-shovel-type snowfall is looking low in this situation – about 10% for metro Richmond. And there's pretty much no threat of a major, shut-down-the-region kind of snow total.

For that, we'll have to keep looking deeper into this winter where wet and cold conditions haven't yet been able to sync up for a full-blown snowstorm.

Wednesday night-Thursday morning

The next system heading for Virginia is trending too fast, too weak and too dry to develop into a true winter storm. The ingredients for a significant snow have been lurking on the horizon for some time, but as we get closer they don't seem to be aligning.

But it may be just enough for a 1-inch coating in spots, or 2-inches in a real best case scenario for snow fans.

A low will develop to our south across the Carolinas late Wednesday, then strengthen as it pulls offshore on Thursday.