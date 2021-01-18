Central Virginia snow outlook and scorecard: a widening deficit at winter's halftime

Statistically, this stretch of January is the most favorable time of year for snow in Richmond.
Smack in the middle of winter, it’s almost too obvious to point out.
On the other hand, it’s now been five years since mid-to-late January gave us any real reminder of its snow-making potential. And another true winter storm isn’t imminent.
As far southeast as we are, being at the peak of our cold and snowy season doesn’t drive results on its own.
We can even combine a midwinter calendar date with large-scale weather patterns that often boost cold and snow in this region, and it’s still no guarantee of flakes.
Look no further than this chilly and settled week of weather.
Snow potential for Jan. 19-23:
The dips in the jet stream and upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. of late haven’t led to dramatic weather changes because the source of our cold air masses — Canada — has itself been relatively mild. And the below-normal pockets aren’t getting shoved directly our way.
So we’ll remain seasonably cold as fronts come and go, rather than experiencing bitter, biting cold. (But there are no balmy previews of spring either.)
And wet weather is likely to stay off to our south later this week, leaving us with slight chances of stray showers but no soaking rain.
Snow potential for Jan. 24-30:
The next interesting activity on the horizon is some wet weather early in the next workweek as a broad system slides out of the central U.S. It could yield snow or wintry mix for some in the state, especially the typically colder western and northern regions. But the low track being suggested by most computer models doesn’t look too snowy outright for our region. An icy mix situation is possible if a high-pressure system hovers over the right part of the Northeast, but there’s time to watch it shape up.
Beyond that, a long-deferred cold snap might blow through and make life more interesting by the end of next week or the turn of February. But there’s not yet enough of a sign that would warrant bumping the snow prospects up to “above normal.”
Richmond’s snow scorecard
• 2020-21 season-to-date at Richmond International airport: 1 inch
• Normal season-to-date (based on 1981-2010): 4.5 inches
• Record season through Jan. 19: 20.6 inches in 1917-18
• 2019-20 season as of Jan. 19: 1 inch
2020-21 snow standouts around Va.
Last week’s snow checkup compared our lackluster season with some surprising totals around the Deep South. This time, we’ll check on the noteworthy statistics a little closer to home.
While there’s a marked lack of snow everywhere east of the Blue Ridge Mountains (generally 0% to 25% of normal), many western areas in the state are seeing a near-typical season or even running a modest surplus.
• Biggest event: Dec. 16, nearly 1 foot in parts of Northern Virginia
• Biggest seasonal sum (as of Jan. 18): 27.9 inches at Burke’s Garden, Tazewell County
• Most frequently snowy spot: 18 days with measurable snow, also at Burke’s Garden
