Central Virginia snow outlook and scorecard: a widening deficit at winter's halftime

Statistically, this stretch of January is the most favorable time of year for snow in Richmond.

Smack in the middle of winter, it’s almost too obvious to point out.

On the other hand, it’s now been five years since mid-to-late January gave us any real reminder of its snow-making potential. And another true winter storm isn’t imminent.

As far southeast as we are, being at the peak of our cold and snowy season doesn’t drive results on its own.

We can even combine a midwinter calendar date with large-scale weather patterns that often boost cold and snow in this region, and it’s still no guarantee of flakes.

Look no further than this chilly and settled week of weather.

Snow potential for Jan. 19-23:

The dips in the jet stream and upper-level trough over the eastern U.S. of late haven’t led to dramatic weather changes because the source of our cold air masses — Canada — has itself been relatively mild. And the below-normal pockets aren’t getting shoved directly our way.