Central Virginia under Tornado Watch until 2 p.m.

Memorial Day weekend looks dry with a progressive warming trend

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of central Virginia, including Richmond, until 2 p.m.

Tornado Watch 276

Areas in red are under a Tornado Watch until 2 p.m.  This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms over the next several hours.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for development of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms.  As of 7 a.m., thunderstorms were advancing slowly eastward from an area extending from Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Martinsville.

Arrival time of the storms in metro Richmond is expected late this morning, generally after 10 a.m.

Additional thunderstorms are likely later this afternoon before the threat ends this evening.

