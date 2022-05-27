Central Virginia under Tornado Watch until 2 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of central Virginia, including Richmond, until 2 p.m.
Areas in red are under a Tornado Watch until 2 p.m. This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms over the next several hours.
A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for development of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms. As of 7 a.m., thunderstorms were advancing slowly eastward from an area extending from Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Martinsville.
Arrival time of the storms in metro Richmond is expected late this morning, generally after 10 a.m.
Additional thunderstorms are likely later this afternoon before the threat ends this evening.
Top five weekend events: Friday Cheers, Theresa Caputo & A Tribute Concert to Healthcare Workers
Richmond Symphony’s A Tribute Concert to Health Care Workers
Saturday
The Richmond Symphony brings its big tent to Chimborazo Park for a free outdoor tribute concert to health care workers. Featuring the VCU Health Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony Chorus and music director Valentina Peleggi. Get ready to sing along to the final movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and “Ode to Joy.” 7 p.m.
www.richmondsymphony.com
‘Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience’
Thursday
The star of TLC’s “Long Island Medium,” Theresa Caputo, personal life anecdotes and explain her gift live on stage at the Altria Theater. Caputo, a practicing medium for over 20 years, will readings for a few audience members. 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) 6 N. Laurel St. $45.75-$95.75.
etix.com or (800) 514-3849
UPDATE: POSTPONED
Friday Cheers: Matthew E. White, Benét and The Last Real Circus Postponed due to weather concerns
This week’s Friday Cheers brings the power of RVA to the stage with superstar and funk brother Matthew E. White, singer-songwriter Benét and Southern indie rockers The Last Real Circus. 6-9:30 p.m. Brown’s Island. $10 in advance; $15 at the gate; free for children 12 and .
venturerichmond.com/our-events/friday-cheers-2022/lineup/rva-music-night-2022/
T-Pain: ‘The Road to WISCANSIN’ tour
Saturday
Musician-singer-rapper T-Pain performs at The National with Erica Banks, Young Cash and Mason Dane. 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) 708 E. Broad St. $30 in advance; $35 day of the show.
thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849
Big Bugs & Fidos After 5
Thursday and Friday
Enjoy the beautiful gardens at Lewis Ginter, listen to music from cover band Run Forest Run, grab something to eat or drink for purchase and even bring your pooch this Thursday for Fidos After 5 from 5 to 9 p.m., with extra $2 suggested pet admission. On Friday, a new exhibit featuring nine of David Roger’s oversized sculptures of bugs opens; it runs through Aug. 28. Thanks to M&T Bank Pollinator Power, these big, woodsy bugs are beautiful to behold and highlight the important role of bugs in pollination. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1800 Lakeside Ave. $8-$17.
www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887
