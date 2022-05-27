Central Virginia under Tornado Watch until 2 p.m.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of central Virginia, including Richmond, until 2 p.m.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for development of tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms. As of 7 a.m., thunderstorms were advancing slowly eastward from an area extending from Charlottesville, Lynchburg and Martinsville.

Arrival time of the storms in metro Richmond is expected late this morning, generally after 10 a.m.

Additional thunderstorms are likely later this afternoon before the threat ends this evening.