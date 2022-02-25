Chilly and dry weekend, not much rain ahead

A fairly quiet weather period is ahead for Richmond over the next several days, with temperatures close to normal and very little chance of rain.

Winds at the jet stream level will be from the west or northwest through Friday of next week. This effectively cuts off any big chances at rainfall, with no moisture streaming into the state from the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean.

Additionally, this sends in a couple of reinforcing shots of chilly air from Canada next week, delaying any substantial warm up until next weekend at the earliest.

The best chance of rain in the short term comes on Sunday, as a weak system pushes across the Carolinas. A little dodge to the north in that storm brings some light rain to central Virginia on Sunday, but most of the data indicate that the rain holds much closer to the state line, making a wet Sunday afternoon more likely from Buggs Island Lake to Emporia.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a cooler afternoon. High 46.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Low 34.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Small chance of afternoon rain, especially southward toward Petersburg. High 52.

Monday: Sunny. High 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 55.

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 62.