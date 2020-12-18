Christmas weather forecast: Watching for wet, colder, windy, and maybe snowy conditions in Va.

Dynamic would be the polite way to describe the weather forecast for Christmas and the surrounding days.

A strong cold front followed by a deep dip in the jet stream will mean big changes across Virginia between Thursday and Saturday.

In short: warm to start, very wet, maybe stormy and windy, then sharply colder, and maybe, just maybe, snowy somewhere along the way.

Quiet, stable and mild conditions are simply out of the question with a pattern that looks like this.

The computer models are in better-than-usual agreement about the big picture, but still vary on the fine details as you'd expect for a system that's still several days away.

A bitter cold air mass chasing a soggy cold front isn't the favored way for getting a big snowstorm in Central Virginia. But those hoping for an elusive white Christmas already have a few of the needed ingredients on the table. Now it's just a matter of timing.

There's a better chance that western parts of the state will have snow in the air or on the ground come Friday.