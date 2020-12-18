Christmas weather forecast: Watching for wet, colder, windy, and maybe snowy conditions in Va.

Dynamic would be the polite way to describe the weather forecast for Christmas and the surrounding days.
A strong cold front followed by a deep dip in the jet stream will mean big changes across Virginia between Thursday and Saturday.
In short: warm to start, very wet, maybe stormy and windy, then sharply colder, and maybe, just maybe, snowy somewhere along the way.
Quiet, stable and mild conditions are simply out of the question with a pattern that looks like this.
The computer models are in better-than-usual agreement about the big picture, but still vary on the fine details as you'd expect for a system that's still several days away.
A bitter cold air mass chasing a soggy cold front isn't the favored way for getting a big snowstorm in Central Virginia. But those hoping for an elusive white Christmas already have a few of the needed ingredients on the table. Now it's just a matter of timing.
There's a better chance that western parts of the state will have snow in the air or on the ground come Friday.
Thursday / Christmas Eve: We'll likely see warmer air, clouds and moisture spreading in ahead of the cold front. This might have a chance of being our last 60-degree day of the year, but rising rain chances will eventually make it impossible to enjoy outdoors. There's a slight chance of hearing some thunder, too. The heaviest rain could come during the evening or night.
Friday / Christmas Day: Depending on the timing of the front, some moisture could lead to precipitation early in the day. But the type and amounts are the least certain parts of this entire forecast. But it's bound to feel much colder than Thursday, with highs possibly struggling to get out of the 30s on Christmas. Wind kicked up by the active weather pattern will compound the wintry feel. If the air cools fast enough after the wet weather, we may contend with icy spots on roads during the morning or evening – not unlike what we saw this past Thursday.
Saturday-Sunday: The cold air mass settling in will also be a dry one, so new rain or snow is less likely over the weekend east of the mountains. But this could be our coldest wave of temperatures so far this season, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens or 20s.
Look for updates in the days ahead as the details start to fall into place.
Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.