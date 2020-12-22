A volatile Christmas storm looks like the worst of both worlds for metro Richmond, temperature-wise.

As a strong, soggy cold front draws near, Christmas Eve’s unusually warm 60s will be hard to make full use of. Instead, the balmy air will fuel downpours, and possibly a severe weather risk in the central and eastern part of the state. With such a dynamic and windy look to the lower atmosphere, it’s easy to imagine that some unlucky folks will see their decorations blown into the neighbor’s yard, or be forced to flick flashlights on.

Then, Christmas Day’s jarring cooldown will come right on the heels of that moisture. It won’t overlap much, if at all, which makes it unlikely that we’ll look out upon a white Christmas morning in Richmond. But the sudden return of 30s might lead to some wet roads turning icy, especially out to the west. And the breeze bringing in drier weather for Friday will also yield brisk wind chills through the day.

Places along and west of the Blue Ridge have a better than 50-50 shot of fresh snow on the ground on Friday morning. But there, temperatures look even colder and gusts even more biting.

So in short: rain for everyone across the state, with storms for some and snow for others. But the snow and severe weather zones probably won’t overlap.

There is hope for a brief snow sighting on Friday, even in central Virginia, but it is more likely to be in the form of some flurries blown in by that cold wind rather than a true snowstorm.

The weekend looks dry and calmer, albeit chilly.

Weather impacts around the state

Rainfall: Showers and drizzle will arrive across much of the state by Thursday morning, but the heaviest rain will accompany the cold front as it sweeps from west to east during the afternoon and evening. That wet weather will quickly sweep offshore by daybreak on Friday. Many areas of the state will see at least 1 inch of rain, and totals could top 2 inches along or near the Blue Ridge Mountains. Roads are likely to see plenty of ponding, and the runoff could cause localized flooding.

Storms: Some strong or severe storms are likely between the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic on Thursday afternoon and evening, including southern, central and eastern portions of Virginia. That’s where temperatures in the 60s will overlap with strong, shearing winds aloft. Damaging winds are the primary concern, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Plan to stay aware of severe weather watches or warnings that may be issued for your area.

Wind: Apart from any storms, Thursday will still be a breezy day in its own right due to the deepening of a low pressure center between the Appalachians and Great Lakes. Southerly gusts to 35 mph are possible anywhere in the state, but could be even stronger in the higher elevations. Conditions will stay breezy on Friday as high pressure builds in behind the low, but winds will instead be from the west or northwest. Again, 35 mph gusts are possible with some stronger winds in the mountains. Things should be calmer by Saturday.

Temperatures and wind chills: Christmas morning will start with lower 30s for Richmond, 20s in the Piedmont and even some 10s in the mountains. With wind, it will feel like 20s in Richmond and 10s or single digits in the mountains. Despite sunny to partly cloudy skies, Friday afternoon will only see readings budge to the mid-30s for Richmond and 20s in the mountains. Friday night and Saturday morning could bring our coldest weather so far this year, with lows at or below 20 degrees as far east as Interstate 95. Readings will recover to more seasonable levels by Sunday.

Snow: West of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the rainy cold front will overlap with cold air charging in from the northwest by Thursday evening. Rain will switch to snow, especially across the higher elevations and far southwestern corner. Wind-driven snow could also reduce visibility. The overlap of moisture and cold air is less likely east of the mountains, though there is a chance that the rain could end with a burst of flakes throughout the Piedmont with little or nothing in terms of accumulations due to the wet, warmer ground. Most of the steady snow across the mountains would cease before daybreak, but on-off snow showers are possible throughout the day for the western-facing slopes.

Chances of 1 inch of snow by Christmas morning:

Bristol and points west, plus Alleghany Highlands: greater than 80% (amounts could easily exceed 1 inch in terrain-favored locales)

Blacksburg and New River Valley: 60% to 80%

Roanoke north to the Shenandoah Valley: 40% to 60%

Foothills east of the Blue Ridge, including Charlottesville and Lynchburg: 20% to 40%

Northern Virginia east of the Blue Ridge: 10% to 40%

Central and Southside Virginia: less than 10%.

Tidewater: remote.

