Climbing out of the quick freeze with some late week rain

Monday night, the coldest night for at least another week, led to Tuesday’s

clear sky, light winds, and very dry air. With daybreak temperatures in the teens to lower 20s, it may be a very long time before Richmond is that cold again.

Sunshine and lighter winds on Tuesday will get temperatures well into the 40s during the afternoon, then breezes turn from the south on Wednesday, sending afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

The next storm system approaches on Thursday. A few showers could break out Thursday afternoon, but the steadier rain holds until after sunset. Several hours of rain are expected Thursday night, and it may be the biggest rain Richmond has had in about a month.

Shorter term, it’s been about a week since Richmond got more than a tenth of an inch of rain. Soil moisture was still a bit below average at the end of January, so Thursday’s rain should keep away any talk of a drought.

Clearing takes shape quickly on Friday with a return to temperatures more typical for mid-late February. All signs still point to a sunny and dry weekend throughout Virginia with highs generally in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

While we would not be so bold to declare that winter is over, the jet stream pattern is becoming more similar to last December. As a result, the opportunity for snow and serious cold are both going to be held back for a while.

If we were to make a bold prediction, based on the changing jet stream pattern and the general climatology, Richmond may not get below 20 degrees for the rest of the season. We’ll see.

Climate Check

In case you missed it, NOAA’s monthly global temperature analysis was released on Monday, and it ranked last month as the sixth warmest January on record globally, dating back to 1880. The four warmest Januaries on record have come in the past five years.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Tuesday: Sunny. High 48.

Tuesday night: Clear. Low 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 58.

Thursday: Breezy and mild with afternoon showers Steadier rain will develop after sunset. High 66.

Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy and cooler. High 55.

Saturday: Sunny. High 50.

Sunday: Sunny. High 55.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 58.