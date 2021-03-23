Closing the book on a snow season that could have been a lot worse for Richmond

If winter tries to take one last, good swing at central Virginia, these next couple of weeks would be the time to watch.

Instead, temperatures ought to be trending near or above normal as we head into April.

So it's with more than a little relief that we can say: time's up for snowstorm season.

Longtime weather-watchers know that spring can still deliver flakes, but it's been 14 years since the last April accumulations in Richmond. And the last genuine April snowstorm here caused big problems for telegraph lines and Model Ts back in 1915.

At this daffodil-dotted point in time, it's safer to bet against that.

Indeed, computer models show scant ingredients for snow in the next week or two. The only workable scenario would involve some colder air chasing a low or cold front out to sea, like last Friday morning's hint of flakes. That could again be the case early next week, but the mountains stand the only substantial chance of future accumulations.

Beyond this point, you need a monster nor'easter or severe cold snap to overpower the warm ground and higher sun angle. And there's no evidence of either extreme on the horizon.