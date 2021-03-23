Closing the book on a snow season that could have been a lot worse for Richmond

If winter tries to take one last, good swing at central Virginia, these next couple of weeks would be the time to watch.
Instead, temperatures ought to be trending near or above normal as we head into April.
So it's with more than a little relief that we can say: time's up for snowstorm season.
Longtime weather-watchers know that spring can still deliver flakes, but it's been 14 years since the last April accumulations in Richmond. And the last genuine April snowstorm here caused big problems for telegraph lines and Model Ts back in 1915.
At this daffodil-dotted point in time, it's safer to bet against that.
Indeed, computer models show scant ingredients for snow in the next week or two. The only workable scenario would involve some colder air chasing a low or cold front out to sea, like last Friday morning's hint of flakes. That could again be the case early next week, but the mountains stand the only substantial chance of future accumulations.
Beyond this point, you need a monster nor'easter or severe cold snap to overpower the warm ground and higher sun angle. And there's no evidence of either extreme on the horizon.
But after such a contradictory winter season – very active in some regards, underwhelming in others – why not keep the snow brush in the car.
***
Back on Feb. 28, we wrapped up the statistics for our very wet, yet not terribly cold winter months. But Richmond's snow season sprawls outside the limits of winter (by either the climate or astronomical definitions). So we're usually waiting longer to sum up all of the ice and snow.
And despite some close calls, the season-to-date total at Richmond International Airport has held at 7 inches since that first February ice storm.
So assuming no more flakes can pile up, that gives us a below-average season (more on that below). But this was much closer to normal than the very deficient 1.5-inch 2019-20 season.
In 2020-21, that snow fell on seven days, which is a little more frequent than we'd expect.
• Dec. 7: 1 inch at RIC. Zero to 1 in the Richmond region.
• Jan. 28: 0.2-inch. Trace to about 1 inch south.
• Jan. 31: 3 inches. Up to 5 inches northwest, about 1 southeast.
• Feb. 2: 0.1-inch. Zero to 1.5 elsewhere.
• Feb. 7: 0.1-inch. Zero southeast to 3 northwest.
• Feb. 11-12: 1.5 inches. Up to nearly 7 inches north, but a trace south.
Sleet counts toward these snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, but freezing rain does not.
RIC's biggest snowfall came at the end of January, even though mid-February brought the heaviest overall totals in the metro area.
The Feb. 13 ice storm was roughly one-quarter to one-half inch thick in the Richmond region. The Feb. 18-19 glaze was a bit lighter for most but a lot less destructive.
Snow didn't fall during our worst day of winter, but it helped set the stage for that first ice storm by reinforcing colder near-ground temperatures and leaving extra weight on trees.
***
This is one of my issues with preseason snow total predictions: one number doesn't tell you very much about the character of a winter.
There's a big quality of life difference between 15 inches of snow all at once, versus 15 days with 1 inch each.
But few winters have seen so many days with snowfall but with such a small seasonal total to show for them.
Historically, 13 inches is the average amount for seasons which had seven snowy days.
The reason we fell short came down to the various weather patterns that gave us those wintry mix scenarios.
Had all the winter storm moisture that fell as sleet or ice been in the form of snow instead, that might have been a 30-inch snowfall season for us.
***
Around central Virginia, the standout weather stations in 2020-21 were Louisa at 17.1 inches of snow and Ashland at 15.4 inches. But no site had more than 6 inches of snowfall on any given day.
On the lower side, Williamsburg and Wakefield both saw 2.6 inches, while the Tri-Cities were generally a little under 2 inches.
Statewide, a weather station in Dickenson County reigns supreme with 41.8 inches on the season. Again, that reflects a long sequence of smaller snows. There was no blockbuster event. No official observer in Virginia had more than 10 inches fall on a calendar day - the closest to 1 foot was back on Dec. 17 in the Shenandoah Valley.
In general, seasonal snow was 50% to 75% of normal east of U.S Highway 29 but some areas west of the Blue Ridge mountains got 125% or more.
Snow season naturally takes longer to wind down for our high-elevation neighbors, so that's still preliminary.
***
This is the last season we'll compare against the familiar 1981 to 2010 average of 10.3 inches at RIC airport. For comparison, normal is about 16.5 inches for Ashland but 5.9 at Wakefield.
Later this year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will unveil new 30-year 'normal' statistics based on the 1991 to 2020 era.
A quick, unofficial glance shows that Richmond's snowfall average over the last three decades is closer to 9 inches.
That would be consistent with a long-term decrease in Richmond's average snowfall.
A quick look back:
• 1981-2010: 10.3 inches
• 1971-2000: 12.4 inches
• 1961-1990: 16.3 inches
We'll take a closer look at how quickly our winters are warming once those new numbers are out.
