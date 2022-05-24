Clouds and drizzle continue through Wednesday

Soaking rain added up to about 1.5 inches across most of metro Richmond between Monday night and Tuesday, coming at a pace that was generally beneficial for ground water and for soils.

Wednesday will largely be a cloudy and chilly day for late May. No soaking rain is expected, but the occasional raw northeast breeze will lock in the clouds, sending in pockets of drizzle and mist to keep things damp all day long.

A cell of high pressure off the New England coast is responsible for sending the winds into Virginia from the northeast. But it will drift farther offshore on Thursday, allowing our winds to shift more from the south, breaking up the clouds, and returning high temperatures to the 70s.

Friday increasingly brings a good chance of showers and possible heavier thunderstorms to central Virginia, then modestly less humid air moves in early on Saturday.

Saturday through Monday all look dry with highs in the 80s. However, there is still some question about how fast the Friday system pushes offshore. There is a small chance a couple of showers could still manage to pop up on Saturday, but there is nothing in the data to suggest a legitimately rainy day is ahead this weekend.

The first half of next week looks dry and warm, with highs continuing in the 80s, but there is not a lot of consistency in the weather data toward the end of next week.

Mixed signals have begun to develop indicating some type of tropical disturbance takes shape in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean toward Thursday or Friday, June 2 or 3.

While hurricane season in the Atlantic does start on June 1, the signals in the data are just not strong enough to make any decisions . Not surprisingly, precise forecasting that far in advance lacks sufficient skill. But the data is probably telling us to start paying attention to that part of the ocean so that we are not caught off guard.

NOAA, the parent organization of the National Weather Service, released its outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Tuesday. Overall, there were no surprises. Warmer than average water in the Atlantic Ocean and the lack of wind shear associated with the La Niña phenomenon will make the Atlantic more favorable for hurricane development this year.

The NOAA outlook generally resembles that of the Colorado State Tropical Meteorology Project, which has been issuing similar outlooks since the 1980s, and carries a great deal of respect within the meteorology community.

Bottom line: expect a busier than average hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribbean Sea. An average year consists of about 14 named tropical storms, with 7 of those becoming hurricanes.

A repeat of the extremely active 2020 season is not expected, but something closer to last year (21 named storms, 7 hurricanes) is more likely.