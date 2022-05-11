Cloudy and cool, but steadier rain waits until Friday

The swirling coastal storm that has been nearly stationary off the North Carolina coast begins its slow westward trek into the Southeast on Thursday.

For the last three days, cool northeast breezes have kept temperatures below normal in central Virginia, but that same wind has consistently driven water westward. The result has been coastal flooding from the lower James and York rivers to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Late Wednesday afternoon, water and sand still covered the area just north of Rodanthe.

Water levels are gradually receding, and the tidal cycles at the coastline will be much more normal for Friday and the weekend.

The consistent wind has also driven water away from some places. Back Bay, just inland from Sandbridge in southeastern Virginia, has seen water levels drop as the wind has pushed water further south. Just across the state line from there, the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry has stopped running because water levels are too low and the winds are too strong.

As that storm drifts inland on Thursday, it keeps clouds locked into place in metro Richmond. There will be some pesky nuisance showers during the day, but nothing adding up to a genuine accumulating rainfall.

Friday and Saturday, the storm weakens and its remnants begin a slow drift north. Numerous rounds of showers, and possible thunderstorms, will result on both days. Although, Saturday looks a little bit wetter than Friday. The winds will be more from the southeast by then, which also increases both the humidity and the temperature, reaching into the 70s during day, while holding in the 60s at night.

That storm will exit to the north of Virginia on Sunday, making for a dry day with sunshine and highs in the 80s. But another quick round of showers is likely on Monday.

Climate check

Spring starts the typical thunderstorm season for Virginia, and Richmond has been relatively lucky so far, as true damaging storms have not been widespread.

But over the last 40 years, the conditions leading to thunderstorms in Virginia have become more prevalent. In a study from Climate Central, using data from the National Center for Environmental Prediction, the analysts found 10-20 more days, on average, with conditions favorable for thunderstorms in central Virginia.

Lots of things go into thunderstorm development, but this is a key metric, indicating a warmer and more humid climate in areas east of the Plains over the last 40 years. The data supports what we understand about a warming climate: a warmer atmosphere is conducive to higher evaporation from surfaces (moist soils, oceans, lakes).

This is in stark contrast to the western U.S., which has a far more arid climate to begin with and less water available to evaporate into the warming air.

Lunar eclipse update

The slow moving storm that will be with us the next few days should be north of Virginia by then, so we are cautiously optimistic that there will be enough breaks in the clouds to observe it. The best time to be on the lookout will be between 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.