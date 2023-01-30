Cloudy and damp few days ahead across Richmond region

Although there are challenges in the particulars of the forecast for the rest of the week, there are also some broader overarching themes. Tuesday through Thursday will be cloudy, cold and damp with occasional rounds of light precipitation. Then everything clears out Friday as a short-lived but intense blast of polar air moves in, leading to a sunny, breezy and especially cold Saturday.

The specific timing of the rounds of precipitation between Tuesday and Thursday is not the only challenge. There is a small but significant chance of sleet or snow mixing with the light rain between the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday and early Wednesday afternoon.

Backing up a bit, Tuesday is relatively straightforward. Light rain develops within a few hours of dawn and continues until the late afternoon. Temperatures will stall in the 40s on Tuesday, so there is no threat of ice or snow. Rain totals across metro Richmond will be less than a quarter-inch, so there is no chance of flooding.

Wednesday brings more uncertainty. After the rain ends on Tuesday afternoon, there will be a break for several hours before another weak disturbance approaches just before daybreak Wednesday. The core of it appears headed for North Carolina, but these small systems that race within a fast jet stream are notorious for dropping surprises on Virginia.

More specifically for Richmond on Wednesday, in a worst-case scenario for travel, a couple of inches of snow and sleet could be on the ground at daybreak. In the best case, there could be nothing more than some sprinkles or drizzle with the temperature hovering a few degrees above freezing during that time. The data on the Wednesday situation should be much clearer by later on Tuesday afternoon, but for the moment, the worst-case scenario does not look likely.

The third and final shot at precipitation in this three-day period comes as the jet stream buckles on Thursday. Like the system on Wednesday, this appears as if it will hold most of its rain in North Carolina. But there is still plenty of opportunity for a quick surge of south wind to send the rain into central and southern Virginia. Those south winds would also bring enough warmth for the precipitation to remain rain, as the freezing line would retreat toward Northern Virginia.

Cold and dry air with origins in the northwestern Arctic regions of Canada will race into the Northeast on Friday, and Virginia will get a glancing blow from that air on Friday and Saturday. But similar to the situation at the end of December, the cold air will not last very long. By Monday afternoon next week, temperatures will nudge above normal once again, extinguishing any chance for snow in metro Richmond between next Monday and next Friday.

It is still too early to give up on snow. The only time Richmond had no measurable snow between November and March was during the winter of 1918-1919 so, despite the warming climate, a winter entirely absent of snow is rare.

But with just one day left, this month will easily be one of the 10 warmest Januarys on record statewide. In Richmond, the high temperature average of 56.4 degrees so far this month is the fifth highest on record.