Cold and wet Thursday, but a dry weekend follows

Cold and wet Thursday, with a dramatic drop in temperatures compared to Wednesday.

For most of central Virginia, it will not be raining at sunrise on Thursday, but rain arrives later in the morning. Rain will be consistent through the afternoon and back off during the evening.

It will be an especially cold rain, with temperatures hovering in the 30s all day. Some sleet is possible as the precipitation gets started, but most of the sleet will hold farther northward toward Fredericksburg and westward toward Charlottesville. Even in those locations, slick travel will not be a big problem.

Rain ends Thursday evening, but low clouds will hold in place overnight and temperatures will hold steady just above the freezing mark. Areas of fog will develop for the Friday morning commute, but icy conditions are not expected.

A modest warmup comes on Friday afternoon, as winds turn from the south and nudge temperatures into the 60s. A couple of quick showers are likely to move through during the afternoon, but most of Friday will be dry with clouds giving way to more afternoon breaks of sunshine.

A more typical late February weekend follows with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday. A weak storm will pass through North Carolina on Sunday, and it still may be close enough to bring some small showers to Richmond, but the data trends suggest the precipitation will generally stay south of the state line.

Most of next week looks dry and seasonable, without the big temperature swings of this week. Our steering winds at the jet stream level turn more from the northwest, making big warm ups or big rainfalls difficult to come by. Highs generally in the 50s next week with lows in the 30s.

***

Forecast for Richmond

Thursday: Cloudy and much colder with several hours of rain, mainly for the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures nearly steady in the middle to upper 30s.

Thursday night: Cloudy with spotty evening showers. Temperatures holding steady in the middle 30s.

Friday: Clouds breaking for afternoon sunshine. Becoming breezy and warming after midday with a scattered shower or two. High 66.

Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 32.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 52.

Sunday: Clouds and sunshine. Small chance of rain. High 48.

Monday: Sunny. High 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 55.