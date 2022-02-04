 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold, dry winds return Saturday; not much of a rain or snow chance next week
Rain ends this evening, then a sunny and cold weekend. Windy again on Saturday

Sunshine returns on Saturday, but gusty cold breezes will hold wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s much of the day. Sunday brings much less wind than Saturday, and with temperatures recovering into the 40s in the afternoon, it will be a nicer day to spend outside than Saturday.

Lows Sat

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night for eastern Virginia. (NWS Wakefield)

In general, the first half of next week also looks dry and seasonably cold. The best chance of precipitation comes with a system that skirts along the North Carolina coast late Monday into Tuesday, sending some light precipitation back toward southeastern and central Virginia. That storm does not appear like it will be strong, so only a few small rain or snow showers are expected during that time.

Forecast for Richmond

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High 38.

Saturday night: Clear and very dry. Low near 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 44.

Sunday night: Clear. Low 25.

Monday: Sunshine mixing with more afternoon clouds and some spots of light rain late in the afternoon into the night. High 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 48.

Wednesday: Sunny. High near 52.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High 54.

