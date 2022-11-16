Cold locks in, but what about snow?

Dry and cold conditions forecast through early next week, and no precipitation is likely until after Thanksgiving.

At the jet stream level, our winds will continue from the west to northwest, locking away any large influx of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and resupplying Virginia with cold, dry air from the Arctic.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal through this coming Monday, then a moderating trend will begin ahead of the next storm. And while too early for specifics, it looks like that storm brings rain right around Black Friday.

If you are hoping for some early snow, you will have to wait a little bit longer. Snow in November is not unprecedented, but the last time it accumulated in Richmond was in a heavy burst that lasted a couple of hours on the afternoon of November 12, 2019.

The snow ended as quickly as it started that afternoon, but it signaled a two-day shot of polar air that dropped temperatures throughout the day. Earlier that same morning, it was in the 50s.

The largest November snow in the last 70 years came on November 6, 1953. A storm formed rapidly along the Southeast coast and moved north into polar air that was anchored over New England, but draining south into Virginia.

An astounding 7.2 inches fell on that day, as a strong north wind kept the temperature right around freezing all day long. The snow started before sunrise, not shutting off until just after midnight.

But one week after that snowstorm began a string of 8 consecutive days in the 70s.

The coldest period in this stretch will come Sunday night into Monday morning, so if we were to eclipse a record, it would happen right before daybreak Monday morning. The standing record low for that morning is 18 degrees, set in 1951.

Sunsets

We have reached the part of the season in Richmond when sunset now occurs before 5:00 p.m., and we continue to lose more than a minute of daylight each day until the first week of December. Daylight loss slows down ahead of the winter solstice on December 21, when the total amount of daylight is 9 hours and 34 minutes.

But, the earliest sunsets of the year will be during the first couple of weeks of December, when the sun drops below the horizon at 4:51 p.m. Earth’s orbit around the sun is elliptical, not a true circle, which is one of the reasons that the earliest sunsets are not on the day of the winter solstice.