Cold, soaking rain for Richmond area on Thursday; small pockets of sleet possible in the morning

Everything remains on track for a soaking rain that lasts for most of Thursday in metro Richmond. Some small pockets of sleet are possible in the morning, especially north and west into Goochland and Hanover counties, but much more significant ice will be found along the Blue Ridge and west into the Shenandoah Valley.

Expect the normally busy Interstate 81 corridor to be slowed there, or in a worst case scenario, closed or blocked in sections until temperatures begin to climb above freezing later in the afternoon.

Richmond largely gets a cold rain, which continues at varying intensities through early Thursday evening. Breezes will occasionally pick up from the east through the morning and afternoon, which will help nudge the temperature upward through the 40s, and keep away any significant threat of ice.

The most consistent rain will end during the middle afternoon, but occasional showers will linger until a couple hours after sunset. Rainfall totals across metro Richmond will generally be between 1 and 1.5 inches, making it the wettest day in more than a month.

Because it has been relatively dry recently, and the rainfall rates are not expected to be especially high, no flooding is forecast. The James River has been slowly falling over the past several days, down to almost 5 feet at the gauging site near the Huguenot Bridge. But be on the lookout for ponding of water on the roads in places that usually do not drain particularly well.

Once the rain ends a couple of hours after dark, winds turn from the west and begin to dry out surfaces during the night. Importantly, temperatures on Thursday night will remain above freezing, which will keep roads from turning icy for drivers on Friday morning.

The system bringing the rain to Richmond and ice to the Shenandoah Valley is the same one that spawned tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday afternoon while producing a legitimate blizzard in western Nebraska and South Dakota. It will bring a final round of accumulating snow to New England on Friday afternoon and Saturday before finally exiting offshore Sunday.

Starting Friday in Richmond, the weather pattern is consistently cold and dry into the middle part of next week, keeping temperatures below normal with no significant threat of rain or snow through Wednesday. This generally means highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

There remains a buzz about a large storm shortly before Christmas for Virginia. The most recent data suggests an impact on Thursday and Friday of next week, but like the storm going across Virginia this week, it does not look like it will be cold enough to support snow in metro Richmond.

However, that new storm has not even developed yet, as the ingredients will not come together to form it until this weekend in the North Pacific Ocean. And a small change in how it develops upstream from us plays a huge role in the ultimate impacts for Virginia at the end of next week.

But once that storm passes around Christmas Eve, some truly Arctic air will anchor across Virginia for a few days — the coldest so far this season (Christmas Day looks especially cold). And there are very preliminary signs of yet another storm taking shape on the Gulf Coast on Christmas Day, with a jet stream pattern favorable for bringing it up the East Coast around the 26th.