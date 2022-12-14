 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

Cold, soaking rain for Richmond area on Thursday; small pockets of sleet possible in the morning

Between 1-1.5 inches of rain will be common before ending across metro Richmond shortly after dark on Thursday.

Everything remains on track for a soaking rain that lasts for most of Thursday in metro Richmond. Some small pockets of sleet are possible in the morning, especially north and west into Goochland and Hanover counties, but much more significant ice will be found along the Blue Ridge and west into the Shenandoah Valley.

Expect the normally busy Interstate 81 corridor to be slowed there, or in a worst case scenario, closed or blocked in sections until temperatures begin to climb above freezing later in the afternoon.

Winter Alerts for Virginia - PM - 2022-12-14

Ice likely to slow traffic and cause tree damage in the Shenandoah Valley through Thursday morning

Richmond largely gets a cold rain, which continues at varying intensities through early Thursday evening. Breezes will occasionally pick up from the east through the morning and afternoon, which will help nudge the temperature upward through the 40s, and keep away any significant threat of ice.

The most consistent rain will end during the middle afternoon, but occasional showers will linger until a couple hours after sunset. Rainfall totals across metro Richmond will generally be between 1 and 1.5 inches, making it the wettest day in more than a month.

Key Weather Notes - Wed PM 2022-12-14

Because it has been relatively dry recently, and the rainfall rates are not expected to be especially high, no flooding is forecast. The James River has been slowly falling over the past several days, down to almost 5 feet at the gauging site near the Huguenot Bridge. But be on the lookout for ponding of water on the roads in places that usually do not drain particularly well.

Once the rain ends a couple of hours after dark, winds turn from the west and begin to dry out surfaces during the night. Importantly, temperatures on Thursday night will remain above freezing, which will keep roads from turning icy for drivers on Friday morning.

The system bringing the rain to Richmond and ice to the Shenandoah Valley is the same one that spawned tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday afternoon while producing a legitimate blizzard in western Nebraska and South Dakota. It will bring a final round of accumulating snow to New England on Friday afternoon and Saturday before finally exiting offshore Sunday.

Starting Friday in Richmond, the weather pattern is consistently cold and dry into the middle part of next week, keeping temperatures below normal with no significant threat of rain or snow through Wednesday. This generally means highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Forecast - 2022-12-15

Cold and dry for several days after the rain ends Thursday evening

There remains a buzz about a large storm shortly before Christmas for Virginia. The most recent data suggests an impact on Thursday and Friday of next week, but like the storm going across Virginia this week, it does not look like it will be cold enough to support snow in metro Richmond.

However, that new storm has not even developed yet, as the ingredients will not come together to form it until this weekend in the North Pacific Ocean. And a small change in how it develops upstream from us plays a huge role in the ultimate impacts for Virginia at the end of next week.

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. About Snow Search Be the first to know about storms and cold coming, beyond the seven day forecast in "Snow Search". Meteorologist Sean Sublette and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City, both Lee Enterprises' properties, look at the broader weather patterns 7 to 11 days out from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Catch the videos every Monday.

But once that storm passes around Christmas Eve, some truly Arctic air will anchor across Virginia for a few days — the coldest so far this season (Christmas Day looks especially cold). And there are very preliminary signs of yet another storm taking shape on the Gulf Coast on Christmas Day, with a jet stream pattern favorable for bringing it up the East Coast around the 26th.

So, it is still premature to promise snow for Richmond between now and the end of the month. While snow is not likely, the atmosphere continues to tease us with just enough information to prevent us from removing the possibility entirely.

