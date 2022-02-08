Coldest January in Virginia since 2018, but dramatic cold is becoming less frequent as the world warms

It’s been a while since Virginia was as cold as last month, at least when compared to average. On Tuesday, NOAA reported the average statewide January temperature was 32.8 degrees, which is 2 degrees below the 20th century average and the coldest January since 2018. Nationally, January was very close to average.

The statewide average temperature for a given month is governed by the weather pattern at that time, one that can often persist for 2-3 weeks. But persistently cooler than normal weather is getting less frequent, a trend consistent with a world that is warming.

Before last month, only one other month so far this decade was at least 2 degrees cooler than average statewide: May 2020.

Over that same time, 8 months have been at least 2 degrees warmer than average (for reference, the average from 1901-2000 is being used).

While heating bills will be lower during warmer winters, it comes with other costs. More tree-damaging beetles will survive the winter, and fruit trees will have more trouble going dormant to produce fruit in the spring.

Those are among the impacts of a warming climate on the United States in the fourth and most recent National Climate Assessment (NCA). Issued in two phases in 2017-18, the first volume examined the evidence of a warming climate. The second volume focused on impacts to the critical sectors of the United States.

The updated fifth NCA is scheduled to be released in late 2023, and two Virginia scientists have prominent roles in its development. Jeremy Hoffman, the David and Jane Cohn Scientist at the Science Museum of Virginia, is the lead for the Southeast chapter, and Jessica Whitehead, the Joan P. Brock Endowed Executive Director at the Old Dominion University Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience, is the lead for the Northeast chapter.

Nominated based on their experience and through a public process, Whitehead and Hoffman will each build a team of scientific professionals to direct and organize the content of their respective chapters, highlighting the evidence of climate change and its impacts in their regions of responsibility.

To maintain transparency, there are windows for public comment as the report evolves toward its release. While the NCA will not be released until the fall of 2023, you can submit a comment on the proposed outlines of each chapter between now and February 20.

So what is the National Climate Assessment?

The NCA is a regular federal report mandated by Congress and put together by the U.S. Global Change Research Program. The USGCRP was established by President Bush in 1989 and further mandated by Congress in the Global Change Research Act of 1990.

The USGCRP is made up of 13 federal agencies. Among them are the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Energy, State, and Transportation. NASA and the National Science Foundation are also among the agencies involved.

Within the report are comprehensive analyses of impacts to farming, energy, land and water use, human health, biological diversity, and social systems.

The rest of February

Signals still point to the bulk of February being warmer than average, and the next several days will help push the numbers in that direction with highs generally in the 50s.