Coldest weekend so far this season ahead

Everything points to a dry and cold weekend, with a gradual moderating trend in temperatures early next week. No chance of rain (or snow) through Wednesday, but we do see a storm coming together somewhere on the East Coast late Thanksgiving Day or Friday.

The coldest period ahead comes this Sunday and Sunday night. After a Saturday in the upper 40s with clouds and sun, gustier breezes again turn from the northwest for Sunday, dragging in the last surge of cold and very dry air for a while.

Daybreak temperatures on Sunday hover near 30 degrees, but the northwest breeze holds afternoon temperatures in the lower 40s. Sunday will be sunny, so it will feel good in the sunshine away from the chilly winds.

Beneath a clear sky and lighter winds Sunday night, the air will cool in a hurry, and temperatures crash to near 20 by daybreak Monday. Suburban and rural areas are likely to nudge into the upper teens for an hour or so before sunrise on Monday, meaning the record low for the day — 18 degrees in 1951 — is within reach.

Monday through Wednesday bring a warming trend, with high temperatures returning to the 50s and lows in the 30s.

For those traveling Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving, the weather will not get in the way. A broad, disorganized system may bring some areas of rain from North Carolina to Florida, but no other significant rain or snow will be found within a day’s drive of Richmond.

After a quiet Thanksgiving Day, a second storm is forecast to take shape from the Plains to the central Gulf Coast. The storm will likely bring rain to Virginia sometime during Black Friday, but the precise timing is far from certain. And while it does look chilly on Friday, it does not look as cold as this coming weekend.

The dramatic swings in temperature over the past three weeks look like they will mellow out for the week after Thanksgiving. For the week starting Nov. 28, afternoons that week generally will average in the 50s with daybreak temperatures in the 30s, which is pretty close to normal for the start of December.