Connecting Richmond's heat this weekend to climate change

Richmond has hit 100 degrees several dozen times during its entire period of weather records. That level of heat, while unusual, is not unheard of. Thursday was close, reaching 99 degrees before thunderstorms moved through.

But let’s look at the top of the top.

During Richmond’s entire weather history, only 25 days have reached or exceeded 103 degrees. Of those days, 7 came over the span of 3 years, from 2010-12. The only other period close to that level is the early 1950s, when 6 days were at least that hot between 1952-54. There is a chance Richmond could get to 103 this weekend, as the precise soil moisture, cloud cover, and wind speed could nudge the temperatures a few degrees higher than expected.

Much is made about climate change when temperatures reach so far above their normal levels, as extreme heat is one of the most straightforward indications of a warming climate.

The specific weather pattern on a given day or week drives the temperature readings at a particular time, but as the background state of the climate warms, new record high temperatures are being set more frequently, sometimes by several degrees.

For example, the same weather pattern that produced a 90-degree day 50 years ago can now produce a 93-degree day. That shift becomes even more important as the rare 100-degree day can now be 103.

This is what happened in England earlier this week. The town of Coningsby reached 104.5 degrees, about 3 degrees higher than the previous highest temperature on record in England.

With a nod to my colleagues across the office at Front Page Bets, there are four analogous ways to think about how this works.

Remember the steroid era in baseball? We could not say that every home run was a direct result of the batter being on steroids. But steroids were common enough around the major leagues that the number of home runs went way up. In this way, the climate is on steroids. High temperature records, like home runs, are way up.

Football season is around the corner, so think about a team that wins the championship one season. There will be some sacks and some runs that lose yards, but there will be numerous big plays that pick up more than 30 yards. For a team to win a championship, big gains better outnumber the big losses over the course of an entire season. In the same way, record highs outnumber record lows as the climate warms.

Imagine a standard deck of 52 cards. Now replace every 2, 3, and 4 in the deck with an additional jack, queen, and king and deal a few poker hands. The chance of a stronger poker hand is much higher. You will not get a royal flush or 4 kings every time, but your chances are a lot better. Adding greenhouse gases to the climate has stacked the deck toward warmer weather.

If dice is your game of chance, imagine a regular pair of six-sided dice. On one of the dice, replace the side that has a 1 with a 7. Then roll a few times. You will roll a 12 much more often than you used to, and before long, you will roll a 13 for the first time. Climate change has loaded the weather dice, so temperatures can reach levels previously unheard of. That record in England is like rolling a 13.

Richmond is still on track to roll an 11 or 12 this weekend, with afternoon temperatures around 100 both days. But rolling a 13 and beating the all-time record of 107 still seems out of reach.