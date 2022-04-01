Cool and dry weekend ahead; March was 14th-warmest on record

After the cold winds last weekend, this weekend will feel much better outside.

A cool bubble of high pressure settles over Virginia on Saturday, bringing sunshine, temperatures close to normal, and a break from the gusty winds that have been so prevalent over the past few days.

A small disturbance skirts by on Saturday night to bring more clouds and perhaps some very light showers or sprinkles after midnight, but no serious or sustainable rain is coming.

That Saturday night system will not linger, departing almost as quickly as it arrives. After some lingering morning clouds, Sunday afternoon turns sunny, although the cool breezes will return from the northwest.

The next good chance for soaking rain moves in late Tuesday and continues through Tuesday night. And like the last couple of systems that brought significant rain to Richmond, the storm center will edge by to our west, keeping us on the relatively warmer side of the system. While it will not be tropical, temperatures during the rain next week will likely be in the 50s, far from the cold, raw rains in the 30s and low 40s that can often sneak in during early April.

After another batch of showers on Thursday, a cooler surge of air aims for central Virginia on Friday. That air will not rival the cold air that brought a hard freeze several days ago, but expect another night or two in the 30s next weekend. So the potential for frost is still there during the weekend of April 9-10.

Climate check

Close the March weather books in Richmond.

Last month averaged 3.9 degrees above normal, making it the 14th-warmest March on record in Richmond. Rainfall was a little bit below average, at 3.51 inches.

For the first three months of 2022, Richmond is 1.8 degrees above normal. While significant, that puts it in 25th place, far from one of the 10 warmest first quarters of a calendar year. Rainfall so far this year has totaled 9.5 inches, less than half an inch below normal.

For those deep into statistics, the past 12 months (April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022) have been the fourth-warmest similar period on record.

Looking ahead at the first couple of weeks of April, there are not many signs of a prolonged period of temperatures above normal. So don’t expect a multiday period with highs in the 70s, but a late season Arctic outbreak does not appear to be in the near future, either. Overall, a slightly cooler than normal period is expected for the first half of April.

Normal highs next week are in the mid- to upper 60s. Normal lows are in the low to mid-40s.