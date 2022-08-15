Cool weather continues for Richmond, but so do the showers

The dramatic shift to cooler weather over the past few days will hold through the middle of the week. And even when temperatures nudge upward again later in the week, the afternoons will have a hard time getting above normal, which is still in the middle to upper 80s.

The biggest forecast challenge of the next couple of days will be precisely where and when rain falls across metro Richmond.

Much cooler air continues to circulate several thousand feet overhead, and our winds here at ground level remain from the northeast. Smaller disturbances will move through over these next couple of days and spawn clusters of showers and waves of rain, but pinpointing the precise time will be especially tricky. In general, expect a couple of days with more clouds than sun, a few rounds of showers, and afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Planning ahead for this weekend, it will be warmer and more humid, but not really hotter than normal for this time of the year. There is no obvious sign of a large rain this weekend, but some scattered showers or thundershowers are possible, especially on Sunday. Nonetheless, it’s probably too early to make any significant changes to outdoor plans.

Climate check: Temperatures on Monday in Richmond held in the 60s most of the day, finally reaching 70 degrees at 4 p.m. as the clouds started to thin. The last day with a high temperature below 70 was May 25. And Monday was only the third day since Memorial Day that did not reach 80.

In addition to the recently cooler spell, another sure sign that autumn is coming is the change in the amount of daylight each day. This week, we are losing about 2 minutes of daylight each day, and Tuesday marks the last sunset of the season that occurs at 8 p.m. or later.

