Cool weekend ahead, but the first quarter of 2022 has been warm

All is on track for a cool, if not chilly weekend, when compared to normal.

Both days will bring sunshine, but Saturday will have more clouds develop through the day with a very small chance of a passing shower or lighter sprinkle. Saturday also brings more of a west breeze in the afternoon versus Sunday, so in the end, Sunday will feel a little warmer outside.

Warm air surges back on Monday and will be in place most of next week. Afternoon temperatures next week will be consistently in the 70s, if not squeaking into the 80s on a couple of days.

Normal highs in Richmond for the second week in April are right around 70 degrees. Normal lows are in the middle 40s.

The weather pattern through early next week remains dry. A weak system races by a couple of hundred miles to the north on Tuesday, but probably brings only some additional clouds. Toward the end of the week, two more disturbances will push through, with the second bringing a better chance for rain on Friday.

Early signs suggest that the second disturbance will escort the warmer air out of Virginia for the following weekend, but any truly cold air should hold a few hundred miles to the north of Richmond next weekend.

Climate check

NOAA released its monthly temperatures analysis for March on Friday. Virginia had a much warmer than normal March, ranking 21st out of 128 years of records. Despite a couple of cooler spells, none of the lower 48 states had a March that was cooler than normal.

The first 3 months of the year were also warmer than the full average for the 20th century. The relatively cooler February kept it from being dramatically warmer than average, but even so, Richmond's temperatures over the last several years are consistent with a planet that continues to warm. And this long-term warming played a role in the early blooming of trees and flowers across much of Virginia and the Carolinas this year.

For the first three months of the calendar year, Virginia’s average temperature has climbed from about 38 degrees in 1895 to 40 degrees today. In effect, Virginia’s climate today is more like North Carolina’s climate a century ago. The difference is subtle, but significant.