Cooler and quieter weather for the next few days

Quieter weather is ahead through the start of the weekend after a wild afternoon of thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Wind damage led to numerous power outages, with Dominion reporting about 16,000 customers out late Tuesday afternoon, mainly in South Richmond and western Chesterfield County. Additional power outages were farther west where the storms originated — upriver from Richmond in Fluvanna, Goochland, and Powhatan Counties.

Hail reports were numerous in western Chesterfield County. Most were pea- and nickel-sized, but one-inch diameter hail was also reported in South Richmond near Chippenham Parkway.

As is typical with thunderstorms, some locations across central Virginia received more rain than others. Early reports indicate heaviest rain in the same locations where there was hail, from Midlothian and Moseley, eastward to South Richmond, and across the river into Varina.

Some of the rain gauges in that area indicated about an inch of rain. Farther north toward Glen Allen and Ashland, amounts were generally less than a quarter-inch.

Wednesday through Friday all have a similar feel with sunny days and clear, chilly nights. Afternoon temperatures will average in the middle to upper 60s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, giving us an outside chance for some frost on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Warmer air makes a run at central Virginia for the weekend, but it does not get here like it did last weekend. The boundary marking where the warm air advances, a warm front, will stall near Virginia for a day or so. That will bring in more clouds and a chance for some showers Saturday night and Sunday. Specific timing or intensity on any weekend rain is still very iffy, but for now, it does not look like a truly wet weekend.