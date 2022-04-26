Cooler and quieter weather for the next few days

Quieter weather is ahead through the start of the weekend after
a wild afternoon of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Wind damage led to numerous power outages, with Dominion reporting about 16,000 customers out late Tuesday afternoon, mainly in South Richmond and western Chesterfield County. Additional power outages were farther west where the storms originated — upriver from Richmond in Fluvanna, Goochland, and Powhatan Counties.
Hail reports were numerous in western Chesterfield County. Most were pea- and nickel-sized, but one-inch diameter hail was also reported in South Richmond near Chippenham Parkway.
As is typical with thunderstorms, some locations across central Virginia received more rain than others. Early reports indicate heaviest rain in the same locations where there was hail, from Midlothian and Moseley, eastward to South Richmond, and across the river into Varina.
Some of the rain gauges in that area indicated about an inch of rain. Farther north toward Glen Allen and Ashland, amounts were generally less than a quarter-inch.
Sunny and cooler through Friday.
Sean Sublette
Wednesday through Friday all have a similar feel with sunny days and clear, chilly nights. Afternoon temperatures will average in the middle to upper 60s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, giving us an outside chance for some frost on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Warmer air makes a run at central Virginia for the weekend, but it does not get here like it did last weekend. The boundary marking where the warm air advances, a warm front, will stall near Virginia for a day or so. That will bring in more clouds and a chance for some showers Saturday night and Sunday. Specific timing or intensity on any weekend rain is still very iffy, but for now, it does not look like a truly wet weekend.
Letter by letter, here's a surprising A-to-Z look at Richmond and Virginia weather
(A) All four seasons ... in a day?
You're sure to come across a version of that saying whenever the conditions suddenly shift – and it's summed up with "only in Virginia!" Well, maybe not literally: When I lived in Oklahoma, I heard it there, too! It's true that weather variety comes with the territory in Virginia, and you can expect to see the biggest range of it as winter gives way to spring (like the daffodils above surrounded by snow). March and April typically bring our biggest day-to-day weather fluctuations of the year – and the biggest complaints. On the flip side, July and August in the summer are the months with the most stable temperatures … but the humidity can be oppressive!
(B) Bermuda high
Speaking of summer: Want something to blame for those seemingly endless spells of hot and muggy days? The summertime weather map often features an area of high pressure that extends from the eastern Atlantic to Bermuda, with its western fringe hovering over the U.S. Southeast. Winds flowing clockwise around that high bring Virginia a prevailing flow of humid air from the south and southwest.
(C) Chimborazo
More than a century ago, it was the site of a Civil War hospital. Today, it's a park. But in between, Richmond’s Chimborazo Hill was home to the local Weather Bureau office (now the National Weather Service). Meteorologists studied the sky there from 1910 to 1953, and their building is now the Chimborazo Medical Museum (part of Richmond National Battlefield Park). Weather observations also started at Byrd Field in eastern Henrico County in 1928. The airport is still the spot where Richmond's official highs, lows, rain and snow totals are measured.
(D) Derecho
The destructive windstorm that swept through the state on the evening of June 29, 2012, may be remembered as "
the derecho," but it’s just one very vivid example of that type of storm. Inspired by the Spanish translation of "straight," a derecho is a line of severe thunderstorms that can spread a swath of damaging straight-line winds across hundreds of miles. Several of these storms blew all the way from the Midwest to Virginia during the past half-century, but the term didn't make the leap from weather glossary to local buzzword until 2012.
(E) Edward Evans
Richmond's pioneering meteorologist, Edward Avery Evans, directed the local Weather Bureau office for nearly 40 years from its establishment in the 1890s until his death in 1930.
(F) Floods
Flooding is Virginia's biggest natural hazard, and it can happen in many ways: river flooding, flash flooding beneath thunderstorms, and coastal flooding from low-pressure systems that slosh water across the Chesapeake Bay. Tropical storms and hurricanes are especially dangerous because they can cause all three types of flooding. In June 1972, Tropical Storm Agnes left a wide swath of heavy rain over the state, which pushed the James River to its highest level on record in Richmond.
(G) Gaston
Richmond's big floods don't always flow down the James River. Some happen right on top of the city. Gaston was barely a tropical storm when it passed over eastern Virginia on Aug. 30, 2004. Yet it contained intense downpours that dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of Richmond in just eight hours and inundated neighborhoods, including Shockoe Bottom - where floodwaters stacked up these cars near Dock Street.
(H) Hazel
Most hurricanes lose strength as they spin inland and away from warm ocean waters. Rarely, a storm will slice into the interior of Virginia with winds strong enough to smash windows and topple trees and towers. In October 1954, Hurricane Hazel did just that, with winds gusting to 79 mph in Richmond.
(I) Ivan's tornadoes
Tornadoes have a reputation for being the quintessential springtime weather hazard, but they've actually happened here in every month of the year. About 20 percent of all tornadoes we've seen were spun off by a hurricane or tropical storm (such as Florence in September 2018). The swirling remnants of Hurricane Ivan on Sept. 17, 2004, set the record for the most tornadoes to hit Virginia in a single day. After slamming the Gulf Coast, Ivan spawned 38 tornadoes across the middle portion of Virginia and injured 12 people.
(J) Jefferson's weather diaries
Our earliest scientific understanding of Virginia's weather comes from Thomas Jefferson's habit of watching the sky. He kept meticulous records of temperature, wind and precipitation at Monticello, and he even calculated long-term statistics. Jefferson also made observations while he was traveling. That's how we know that it was 76 degrees in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776.
(K) Köppen zone Cfa
Most of Virginia – but not all – has a humid subtropical climate. That's "Cfa" in the shorthand of the Köppen classification of the world's climates. That means we usually avoid prolonged freezing weather, and we have no significant dry season. Besides the Southeast, other parts of the planet with a similar Cfa climate include southeastern China, parts of Japan, eastern Australia, northern Argentina, and small pockets of central and Eastern Europe. And those other parts of our state? Some higher elevations of western and Northern Virginia are classified as a humid continental climate (Dfa or Dfb) because the coldest month of the year averages below 32 degrees there.
(L) Lightning record
Lightning struck Roy C. Sullivan seven times between 1942 and 1977 while he worked as a ranger at Shenandoah National Park. He survived each strike but suffered minor injuries, burns and singed hair. Sullivan's ordeal attracted worldwide media attention during the 1970s, as well as a place in the Guinness World Records.
(M) Milk and bread
The pre-snow shopping frenzy seems to be ingrained in our culture, but you can dismiss the meteorologist-grocery store conspiracy. Speaking from experience, a stressed-out forecaster would rather not be stuck in a long checkout line either when a winter storm is approaching.
(N) Nor'easter
We now have a bewildering arsenal of names and jargon for winter storms, but one that has passed the test of time is the classic nor’easter. Why the folksy name? A low-pressure area spinning parallel to the Eastern Seaboard will sweep in vigorous, cold winds from the Northeast. It’s as simple as that. Also, "midlatitude cyclone" just doesn't summon the fearless spirit of seafaring folk. (By the way: Not every snowstorm that hits Virginia is the result of a nor'easter.)
(O) Overrunning
When a wintertime low tracks to the south or southwest of Virginia, the precipitation clashes with cold air in an "overrunning" scenario, which can also make it mix with freezing rain and sleet. Plus, the mountains frequently get snow squalls blowing in from the northwest, but those showers rarely hold together east of the Blue Ridge. The extra precipitation created by air being forced up and over mountains is called an "orographic" effect.
DAVID BABB / PENN STATE DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY & ATMOSPHERIC SCIENCE
(P) Predictability
Despite the occasional forecast flop, Virginia's weather isn't uniquely hard to predict compared with other places. The mountains and ocean can add a touch of difficulty on some days, but they might not be the reason your picnic got rained out. Some patterns just inherently come with high uncertainty. Among examples: the random locations of pop-up summertime storms, snow and ice amounts in a wintry-mix scenario, and the tracks of hurricanes several days in the future. Forecasts are better than they used to be, but there's going to be some room for error in all of those situations for the foreseeable future.
(Q) Quality of the air
Pollution and plants sometimes make the air harder to breathe, and the weather can determine when and where we'll have problems. Smoke from wildfires might be blown along for hundreds of miles or trapped near the ground beneath a temperature inversion. Hot, stagnant summer days allow exhaust to turn into harmful ozone, especially in big cities. Since the 1990s, there has been a significant drop in the number of days when the ground-level ozone count in Richmond exceeded an unhealthy level. We see several annual spikes in the pollen count: Trees are most active on unseasonably warm, dry and breezy days in late winter and spring; grass counts often peak in May; and ragweed takes over in the late summer months. Mold spores usually proliferate on the heels of wet weather.
(R) Rainy days
Virginia's rainfall is spread fairly evenly across the calendar, but it's a mix of short downpours during the warm season and longer spells of light rain during the cold season. Richmond typically has 114 days per year with measurable rain, but historically, that figure has ranged from 86 to 151. On average, the month with the most hours of precipitation is March, and the fewest is June.
(S) Snow zone
If you like the sight of snowflakes, your ideal address in the state might be Burke's Garden, high up in Tazewell County in mountainous Southwest Virginia. The weather observers there have marked down more days with measurable snow than any other spot in the state. The highest seasonal snow totals are often reported in western Highland County (seen above), near the West Virginia border.
(T) Tornado tracks
If you added the length of all the tornado paths within the state since 1950, it would stretch 2,100 miles. That's about the distance from Richmond to Las Vegas. Most tornadoes are on the ground for less than 5 miles. The longest individual track spanned 47 miles from Surry County to Mathews County on April 16, 2011.
(U) Urban heat islands
Cities are usually warmer than the countryside because artificial surfaces absorb more heat during the day, then release it at night. In July 2017, a volunteer project led by the Science Museum of Virginia mapped out Richmond's heat islands and found that readings across the city can vary by 15 degrees on a summer afternoon. Heat waves feel the worst in neighborhoods that are surrounded by asphalt and concrete instead of a tree canopy. That extra heat increases the danger of heat stroke and worsens respiratory illnesses for the people who live there.
Volens, Va. radar
From 1977 to 1995, the most important vantage point for central Virginia’s weather was the radar site at the tiny town of Volens in Southside's Halifax County.
(W) Wedge
Cool, cloudy and damp weather trapped to the east of the mountains is often to blame for our busted forecasts. The gloomy wedge – that's "cold air damming" in scientific terms – may be most noticeable in wintertime, but the pattern can also show up in summertime and bring a bit of relief from the heat. Sometimes, the maritime air doesn’t arrive or leave when expected, which can make temperature predictions off by 10 degrees or more.
(X) X-treme events
Here are some of Virginia's official statewide weather records, according to the State Climate Extremes Committee:
Hottest temperature: 110 degrees, first set on July 5, 1900, at Columbia (in Fluvanna County) and then tied there two days later. Another 110-degree high was observed at Balcony Falls in Rockbridge County on July 15, 1954. Coldest temperature: 30 degrees below zero at Mountain Lake Biological Station in Giles County (Jan. 21, 1985). Heaviest 24-hour rainfall: 14.28 inches measured near Williamsburg during Hurricane Floyd (September 1999), though there were substantiated reports of 31 inches in western Nelson County from the remnants of Hurricane Camille on the night of Aug. 19, 1969. Greatest 24-hour snowfall: 33.5 inches measured near Luray in Page County (March 3, 1994).
Deepest snow: 47 inches measured at Big Meadows in Madison County (Jan. 7, 1996).
(Y) Yorktown
The Revolutionary War came to an end with the help of a storm – it might have been a tropical storm, but there isn't enough surviving information to be sure. As American and French forces surrounded Yorktown on Oct. 16, 1781, a spell of rough weather prevented British troops from crossing the York River to Gloucester. That hastened their surrender to George Washington.
(Z) Zephyr
This word for a gentle wind originates in Greek mythology, where "Zephyros" represented breezes from the west. Like Greece, Virginia is situated along the lines of 37 to 39 degrees north latitude, where weather systems often track from west to east.
