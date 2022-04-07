Cooler days ahead, making the weekend feel like the middle of March

Cooler and drier air works into central Virginia over the next three days, making for a chilly weekend. But like we’ve seen a couple of times this spring, temperatures will bounce back quickly next week.

There will be some sunny breaks on Friday, but clouds will bubble back into place by the afternoon, yielding a small scattering of nuisance showers during the late afternoon or early evening. No prolonged rain is ahead on Friday, but the chilly breeze and the clouds will make it tough to get past the lower 60s in the afternoon.

The atmosphere settles down Friday night, with a rapidly clearing sky and easing wind speeds once the sun goes down, as temperatures drop to the lower 40s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be similar to Friday, with sunshine giving way to several cloudy periods and a chilly afternoon breeze. It will be a few degrees colder, but the threat of a passing shower will be far smaller.

Sunday brings more sunshine from start to finish, but it will be another day that struggles to get out of the 50s. With less breeze around, it will feel better to be outside, but Sunday night also brings the coldest night in the next week, with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s. A hard freeze is not expected, but with temperatures close to the freezing mark for a few hours, some frost is likely to form in the last few hours before sunrise on Monday.

The chill will retreat Monday, leaving most of next week with afternoon temperatures well into the 70s. A series of weak disturbances will pass through next week, but none look large enough to bring more than an hour or two of rain to central Virginia.