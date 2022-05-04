Cooler period ahead, with several chances for rain

So far in 2022, Richmond has not found itself beneath prolonged stretches of clouds and rain. Total precipitation has been below normal since the first of the year, but there are signs of a relatively wetter period as the weekend gets started.
Thursday will be dry, although there will be stubborn clouds around for much of the day. A northeast breeze will hold afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s, and there will be a noticeable drop in humidity compared to Wednesday.
Cooler for the next few days, with several opportunities to get some rain.
All signs point to a very slow storm system trudging across Virginia on Friday and Saturday. It will not be raining continuously for 48 hours — there may even be some breaks of sun — but most of the time it will be cloudy with scattered small showers, if not some relatively longer periods of rain.
About 1-2 inches of rain is most likely over those couple of days. While not necessarily convenient, the rain will keep Virginia from drifting towards a drought. As the sun reaches higher in the sky through May and June, evaporation from the ground increases, so it is easier to fall back into a drought during the coming months. As a result, the upcoming rain will help guard against that threat.
Once the storm edges to the east, it will stall just offshore for a couple of days. This should allow Mother’s Day to be dry with some afternoon breaks of sunshine and help keep the beginning of next week dry with some cool north breezes.
However, the steering winds that normally drive storms along from west to east will reverse for a couple of days, at least near Virginia, which will send the system back toward us for the middle of next week.
The end result will be another good chance at rain, most likely in the Wednesday-to-Thursday time frame.
PHOTOS: 22 hurricanes that have threatened North Carolina since the 1980s
North Carolina hurricanes
Based on decades of history, the National Hurricane Center estimates that the
average return period for a hurricane is 5 years at Cape Hatteras, and 6 years around Cape Lookout and Cape Fear.
So over a century, it's probable that 20 hurricanes would track within 50 miles of Cape Hatteras.
Storms don't happen at those neat, predictable intervals in reality, but it gives us some idea of the risk.
A beach can go several years or even a couple of decades without seeing a full-fledged hurricane, then see two or three spin past in a busy season.
By JOHN BOYER
Richmond Times-Dispatch
2019: Hurricane Dorian
On Sept. 6, 2019, Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras after making a direct hit on the Bahamas and paralleling the Southeast U.S. coastline. The peak wind gusts in eastern North Carolina was 110 mph, while a large storm surge from the Pamlico Sound swept into Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island.
NOAA
2018: Hurricane Florence
In September 2018, Hurricane Florence stalled as it came ashore in the Cape Fear region, which caused extreme flooding. The North Carolina record for tropical rainfall was broken by the 35.93 inches that fell near Elizabethtown. This animation shows the position of the eye every 15 minutes on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018.
NWS WILMINGTON
2016: Hurricane Matthew
The center of Hurricane Matthew passed barely offshore on Oct. 8-9, 2016, but its torrential rain spread inland and caused record flooding on the Neuse River in eastern North Carolina.
NASA WORLDVIEW
2014: Hurricane Arthur
Radar snapshot from the evening of July 3, 2014 as the eye of Hurricane Arthur made landfall near Cape Lookout with 100 mph sustained winds.
JOHN BOYER / TIMES-DISPATCH
2011: Hurricane Irene
Irene may have only been classified as Category 1 on the Saffir-Simpson scale when it hit North Carolina on Aug. 27, 2011, yet its storm surge reached 8 to 11 feet around parts of the Pamlico Sound. Though hurricane strength is still rated by wind speeds, Irene is a good example of how flooding is often the most serious threat.
NOAA
2010: Hurricane Earl
Hurricane Earl swiped the Outer Banks on the night of Sept. 3, 2010. The eye only got as close as 90 miles from from Cape Hatteras, but storm surge still flooded roads and homes along the coast.
NASA WORLDVIEW
2005: Hurricane Ophelia
What Hurricane Ophelia lacked in intensity it made up for with persistence. The Category 1 storm meandered up the Carolina coastline from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16, 2005.
NASA WORLDVIEW
2004: Hurricane Charley
Hurricane Charley will long be remembered for the major destruction it caused in southwest Florida, but it continued moving north and tracked into the Wilmington area as a Category 1 hurricane on Aug. 14, 2004. The damage was relatively minor there.
NASA WORLDVIEW
2004: Hurricane Alex
Hurricane Alex, the first storm of the busy 2004 season, quickly spun up just southeast of the Outer Banks on Aug. 3. The highest winds stayed offshore, and most of the damage on Hatteras Island was caused by heavy rain and storm surge flooding.
NOAA
2003: Hurricane Isabel
Hurricane Isabel was the rare storm that kept hurricane strength as it tracked inland from North Carolina to central Virginia on Sept. 18, 2003. Isabel whipped up fierce 165 mph sustained winds over the open ocean, which dropped to 90 mph by the time it made landfall near Drum Inlet. Still, the inland power outages lasted for weeks.
NASA WORLDVIEW
2003: Hurricane Isabel loop
Animated infrared satellite pictures of Hurricane Isabel's landfall on Sept. 18, 2003.
NOAA
1999: Hurricane Irene
1999's Hurricane Irene (not to be confused with the more destructive 2011 version) tracked parallel to the North Carolina coast on Oct. 17 and 18. Its damage paled to that caused weeks earlier by Hurricane Floyd, but the heavy rain was an unwelcome setback for the recently-flooded areas.
NOAA
1999: Hurricane Floyd
Category 2 Hurricane Floyd tracked from Cape Fear to the Albemarle Sound early on Sept. 16, 1999. Massive rainfall totals up to 20 inches in the North Carolina coastal plain caused a river flooding disaster that took weeks to recede and years to recover from.
NOAA
1999: Hurricane Dennis
Hurricane Dennis first veered toward North Carolina on Aug. 30, 1999, but got held up offshore for several days. By the time it tracked northwest onto land, its winds had dropped to tropical storm levels. Its prolonged encounter with the coastline led to extensive beach erosion.
NOAA
1998: Hurricane Bonnie
Bonnie was the third hurricane in as many years to strike southeastern North Carolina. It made landfall near Wilmington on Aug. 27, 1998.
NOAA
1996: Hurricane Fran
Hurricane Fran was the first major hurricane (Category 3 winds or higher) to hit North Carolina since the 1950s, and is still the most recent instance as of 2018. Fran's eye crossed onto land at Cape Fear late on Sept. 5, 1996.
NOAA
1996: Hurricane Fran loop
Animated radar map of Hurricane Fran making landfall at Cape Fear on the evening of Sept. 5, 1996.
NOAA
1996: Hurricane Bertha
Bertha was an unusually strong hurricane so early in the season. It made landfall near Cape Fear as a Category 2 hurricane on July 12, 1996. Fran would hit the same area less than a month later.
NOAA
1996: Hurricane Bertha radar
Radar image of Hurricane Bertha after landfall in July 1996. It was the first North Carolina hurricane to be scanned with the National Weather Service's NEXRAD Doppler radars, which launched in the early-to-mid 1990s.
NOAA
1994: Hurricane Gordon
Hurricane Gordon never hit North Carolina directly, but made an erratic offshore loop that took it within 100 miles of Cape Lookout on Nov. 18, 1994. Perhaps the most unusual aspect of Gordon was that it occurred so late in the season.
NOAA
1993: Hurricane Emily
Category 3 Hurricane Emily came perilously close to making a direct hit on Hatteras Island on Aug. 31, 1993. The eye tracked 30 miles offshore before curving back to sea, but its surge inundated the low-lying island villages.
NOAA
1991: Hurricane Bob
Hurricane Bob was most noteworthy for hitting New England, but sideswiped the Outer Banks on its way north on Aug. 18, 1991.
NOAA
1986: Hurricane Charley
The wind, water and damage from Hurricane Charley were about as minimal as one could ever hope for, but the storm was a surprise disruption to vacationers and coastal residents on Aug. 17, 1986.
NOAA
1985: Hurricane Gloria
Hurricane Gloria hit Cape Hatteras early on Sept. 27, 1985, then raced north to another landfall on Long Island.
NOAA
1984: Hurricane Diana
Though many tropical systems had been captured by weather satellites in the 1960s and 1970s, Hurricane Diana in 1984 was the first North Carolina strike to be observed from geostationary orbit. The GOES satellites are placed about 22,236 miles above the Earth's equator so they hover in a fixed position relative to land.
NOAA NCEI
1984: Hurricane Diana zoom
Close-up view of Diana's landfall near Cape Fear on Sept. 13, 1984. It took a brief pause just before hitting land, which allowed it to weaken from Category 4 to Category 1.
NOAA
Track map
This map shows the combined tracks of the last 20 hurricanes to cross within 200 miles of Cape Lookout (not including Florence). Line segments are colored based on the storm's category. You can use NOAA's interactive map or historical hurricane tracks to get more information about these storms or explore other areas:
https://coast.noaa.gov/hurricanes/
NOAA