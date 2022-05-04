Cooler period ahead, with several chances for rain

So far in 2022, Richmond has not found itself beneath prolonged stretches of clouds and rain. Total precipitation has been below normal since the first of the year, but there are signs of a relatively wetter period as the weekend gets started.

Thursday will be dry, although there will be stubborn clouds around for much of the day. A northeast breeze will hold afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s, and there will be a noticeable drop in humidity compared to Wednesday.

All signs point to a very slow storm system trudging across Virginia on Friday and Saturday. It will not be raining continuously for 48 hours — there may even be some breaks of sun — but most of the time it will be cloudy with scattered small showers, if not some relatively longer periods of rain.

About 1-2 inches of rain is most likely over those couple of days. While not necessarily convenient, the rain will keep Virginia from drifting towards a drought. As the sun reaches higher in the sky through May and June, evaporation from the ground increases, so it is easier to fall back into a drought during the coming months. As a result, the upcoming rain will help guard against that threat.

Once the storm edges to the east, it will stall just offshore for a couple of days. This should allow Mother’s Day to be dry with some afternoon breaks of sunshine and help keep the beginning of next week dry with some cool north breezes.

However, the steering winds that normally drive storms along from west to east will reverse for a couple of days, at least near Virginia, which will send the system back toward us for the middle of next week.

The end result will be another good chance at rain, most likely in the Wednesday-to-Thursday time frame.