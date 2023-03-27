Monday’s clouds brought an end to the number of consecutive 70-degree days in March, and Richmond likely has just one more before April begins on Saturday.

Cooler and drier air moves in for the middle of this week and, while that does cut back on the chance for significant rain until Friday night or Saturday, a very weak disturbance will dash across the state on Tuesday night, which will bring a few sprinkles or very light showers.

Afternoon temperatures will be no warmer than the 60s Tuesday through Thursday, and some chilly mornings return, edging into the upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Some spots of frost are possible on Wednesday night beneath a clear sky, but a legitimate freeze is not expected.

Another surge of warm air returns for Friday and Saturday, sending highs well into the 70s ahead of the next chance of rain Friday evening through Saturday. Precise timing of the rain is still a bit too far in advance to pinpoint, but once it does move away Saturday evening, Sunday will be the sunnier, drier and cooler of the two days this coming weekend.

Early signs for the first week of April suggest warmer than normal weather for the first week. A relatively cooler day will drift through once or twice next week, but another stretch of 70s is likely for the middle of next week.

Normal high temperatures are racing upward this time of year as well. At the start of April, the normal high is 65 degrees in Richmond but, by the end of the month, it is 75 degrees.

And for those who are eager for the morning daylight to return since we set the clocks up to daylight time, our next sunrise before 7 a.m. comes this Thursday. Richmond will not have a sunrise after 7 a.m. again until Sept. 27.

For those who love evening activities, our first sunset after 8 p.m. comes on May 3.

Tornado count

The devastating tornadoes Friday night in Mississippi continue the trend this year of a severe weather season that is starting earlier and is more active than normal.

So far in 2023, there have been 296 tornadoes, about 50% more than normal through this time of the year, and April begins the three-month period when tornadoes are most common across the country.

Tornado counts fluctuate substantially from year to year, but there is emerging evidence to suggest that the environment favoring tornado development in the Southeast is becoming more common in the winter and very early spring.

Compared to locations in the Great Plains, human vulnerability to tornadoes is higher in the Southeast. There are more tornadoes at night in the Southeast, a higher density of manufactured housing, a higher population density and much more forested area — which adds to flying debris.

In Virginia, our severe season is about to get underway. April and May are the two spring months when tornadoes are climatologically most likely, but we also have a secondary peak time for tornado risk in September, largely due to the influence of landfalling tropical systems.

But the conditions can come together at any time of year, so it is always best to have a plan.