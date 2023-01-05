Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

A return to more typical January conditions is ahead for Virginia.

For the past five days, from the Shenandoah Valley to the Roanoke Valley, and from Richmond to the Chesapeake Bay, temperatures have been consistently 15 degrees warmer than normal.

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

In the shorter term, a weak system this weekend will bring rain toward dusk on Sunday, especially closer to the North Carolina state line. Most of the precipitation will be very light as it spreads northward across Virginia on Sunday night, with some light snow possible in the higher terrain west of the Blue Ridge.

Once that system passes, the weather turns dry and seasonable for the first half of next week, meaning afternoon temperatures in the 40s to low 50s with daybreak temperature in the upper 20s and 30s.

Another storm system squeezes by to the southeast of Virginia during the middle of next week. That system will likely be too far away to bring any rain or snow; but once it shifts east of Virginia, it will allow relatively colder air to return statewide for Thursday and Friday. This presents an opportunity for significant snow between late Friday and Sunday next week (Jan. 13-15).

While too early for anything specific regarding timing, type or intensity of precipitation in Virginia, there is more agreement in the extended weather forecast data to suggest a significant storm will push across Virginia during that time frame.

For now, the data is still too inconsistent to promise significant snow. Having said that, this is the time to start watching the weather more closely over the next few days to see where the data trends lead.

No matter where in Virginia you live, if you have plans for that weekend, whether they involve staying at home or traveling, be sure to follow the weather carefully over the coming several days. Expect modifications in the forecast until the picture becomes clearer toward the middle of next week on how this system impacts Virginia.

This far in advance, there is still a reasonable chance that it misses Virginia entirely.

More funds for flood-prone communities in Virginia

Just before the new year, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded Mathews County $1.34 million for three public waterfront projects, including the dredging of a channel to re-establish safe navigation for vessels along the working waterfronts.

This award was among a series of grants from the DCR to ease flood risk in both rural and urban communities across the state.

Also included was a $7.5 million grant for the city of Richmond toward the acquisition of Mayo Island, on the condition it would be converted into public green space.

Earlier in the fall, flood protection grants were awarded to several communities in western Virginia, including Dickenson, Shenandoah and Tazewell counties, as well as Covington and Buchanan.

The money comes from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which is financed through Virginia’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Since joining at the start of 2021, RGGI has returned $523 million to Virginia for flood improvements and energy efficiency programs.