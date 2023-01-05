Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

A return to more typical January conditions is ahead for Virginia.
For the past five days, from the Shenandoah Valley to the Roanoke Valley, and from Richmond to the Chesapeake Bay, temperatures have been consistently 15 degrees warmer than normal.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
In the shorter term, a weak system this weekend will bring rain toward dusk on Sunday, especially closer to the North Carolina state line. Most of the precipitation will be very light as it spreads northward across Virginia on Sunday night, with some light snow possible in the higher terrain west of the Blue Ridge.
Once that system passes, the weather turns dry and seasonable for the first half of next week, meaning afternoon temperatures in the 40s to low 50s with daybreak temperature in the upper 20s and 30s.
Another storm system squeezes by to the southeast of Virginia during the middle of next week. That system will likely be too far away to bring any rain or snow; but once it shifts east of Virginia, it will allow relatively colder air to return statewide for Thursday and Friday. This presents an opportunity for significant snow between late Friday and Sunday next week (Jan. 13-15).
While too early for anything specific regarding timing, type or intensity of precipitation in Virginia, there is more agreement in the extended weather forecast data to suggest a significant storm will push across Virginia during that time frame.
For now, the data is still too inconsistent to promise significant snow. Having said that, this is the time to start watching the weather more closely over the next few days to see where the data trends lead.
No matter where in Virginia you live, if you have plans for that weekend, whether they involve staying at home or traveling, be sure to follow the weather carefully over the coming several days. Expect modifications in the forecast until the picture becomes clearer toward the middle of next week on how this system impacts Virginia.
This far in advance, there is still a reasonable chance that it misses Virginia entirely.
Temperatures will fall back to January averages for the week of Jan. 8. However, meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say no deep, long lasting cold will be around. Still, two storms systems will potentially be around. This will include a large one for the end of the week. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.
More funds for flood-prone communities in Virginia
Just before the new year, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation awarded Mathews County $1.34 million for three public waterfront projects, including the dredging of a channel to re-establish safe navigation for vessels along the working waterfronts.
This award was among a
series of grants from the DCR to ease flood risk in both rural and urban communities across the state.
Also included was a $7.5 million grant for the city of Richmond
toward the acquisition of Mayo Island, on the condition it would be converted into public green space.
Earlier in the fall, flood protection grants were awarded to several communities in western Virginia, including Dickenson, Shenandoah and Tazewell counties, as well as Covington and Buchanan.
The money comes from the
Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which is financed through Virginia’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Since joining at the start of 2021, RGGI has returned $523 million to Virginia for flood improvements and energy efficiency programs.
Tuesday marks one year since massive Virginia snowstorm
A snowy slope and blue skies Monday afternoon in Culpeper following the year's first winter weather event.
David Edmonson, Tyler Yates, Trey Hensley and Ellis Wise with Culpeper Public Works clean up at the Depot following the area's first snowfall on Monday.
Snow blankets Culpeper National Cemetery behind the Depot Monday afternoon.
Blue skies and sunshine Monday afternoon in the Culpeper area following a half-day wallop of winter weather.
Heavy snow snapped trees along Interstate 64, blocking the road between Charlottesville and Goochland County.
Salem neighborhoods, the Roanoke River, and distant mountains show the contrast of the first snow of 2022.
As seen from Salem, Twelve O’clock Knob has a few lingering show showers falling as the first bit of winter hits the Roanoke valley.
A walking path is clearly defined by a fresh layer of show in a wooded area of Salem on Monday morning.
A grove of trees in Salem looks almost black and white after the first snow of 2022.
A view of Salem looking north from Franklin Street as the first snow of 2022 finished falling on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Charlie Walker enjoys a snow day Monday in Danville's Forest Hills.
Snow covers a flower Monday morning in the Forest Hills area of Danville.
Charlie Walker enjoys a snow day Monday in the Forest Hills area of Danville.
Danville residents young and old enjoy Monday's snow day in the Forest Hills area of Danville.
Charlie Walker poses with a snowman in the Forest Hills area of Danville.
Snow in Danville
Interstate 95 in Prince William County on Monday.
Snow in Danville
Snow in Danville
Snow in Danville
After the snow stopped falling, Danville the slush on roadways starts to melt away.
Slush covers Danville streets early Monday afternoon.
Snow in Danville
A city employee clears tree branches on the Downtown Mall during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A family braves the cold and crosses the Belmont Bridge during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A man walks down the Downtown Mall in shorts during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A couple cross-country ski during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A couple walk on the Downtown Mall during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A Charlottesville Area Transit bus drives down Market Street during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A tree snaps in front of the Downtown Mall Post Office during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
A woman runs on the Downtown Mall during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
Sam, right, slides down a hill near Friendship Court during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
Ellie and David Irvine sled down a hill near Ix Art Park during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
Bikes near Court Square in Downtown Charlottesville are covered in snow from Monday morning's snowstorm.
A car drives over the Belmont Bridge during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
The Pie Chest and Lone Light Coffee serve customers during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
Three people walk down the Downtown Mall during Monday morning's snowstorm in the Charlottesville area.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow, seen here at Mill Mountain Star overlook Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
Ed Dickenson, the head cross country coach at North Cross, finishes his morning workout at Patrick Henry High School track Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
A vehicle drives along the parkway to Mill Mountain Star Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke. Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow across the region.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow at Center in the Square Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow, seen here at Mill Mountain Star overlook Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
A crew from M&M Ground Maintenance shovels the Anthem building sidewalk on Jefferson Street in downtown Roanoke on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke. Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow across the region.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow which caused many tree branches to fall into roadways across the city, like here on Grandin Road in Grandin Village Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow, seen here at Mill Mountain Star overlook Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow, seen here at Mill Mountain Star overlook Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
Early morning precipitation dropped wet and heavy snow, seen here at Mill Mountain Star overlook Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Roanoke.
Snow covers the area of South Main Street near Sovah Health-Danville on Monday.
A member of the Virginia Tech track team runs through the Blacksburg Municipal "Hill" Golf Course after a snow storm blanketed the area Monday.
MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times
Monday morning's snow creates a winter wonderland in downtown Danville.
Snow starts to cover Main Street in downtown Danville on Monday morning.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kenny Hoy removes snow from a vehicle struck by a fallen tree after several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Please walk through snow covered streets as several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Snow plows clear U.S. 29 after several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Juan Hernandez clears snow from the sidewalk at The Shops at Stonefield after several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS An emergency vehicle makes their way down U.S. 29 as several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS A woman walks through several inches of heavy snow carrying groceries Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kenny Hoy removes snow from a vehicle struck by a fallen tree after several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS A person rides a bike through The Shops at Stonefield as several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS A plow clears snow from The Shops at Stonefield after several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Kenny Hoy removes snow from a vehicle struck by a fallen tree after several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ROADWAY UPDATE: Culpeper Public Works is trying to clear the roadways but visibility is mediocre as of late morning on Monday.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS A man walks past a holiday themed display window at The Shops at Stonefield as several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Traffic lights covered in snow as several inches of heavy snow blanketed the area Monday in Charlottesville.
Heavy snow coats a bamboo plant in Downtown Charlottesville on Jan. 3, 2022.
Two people walk down the Downtown Mall during this morning's snowstorm.
A backhoe drives down high street during a snowstorm on Jan. 3, 2022.
Snow sticks to a wooden fence in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Snow covers the tops of trees in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Snow comes down early in the morning over the Rappahannock in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The first snow of the year covers a tree in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The first snow storm of the year covers the roads in Fredericksburg with snow and ice on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
A leaf is frozen in place on a tree in Fredericksburg on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Snow is sticking to roads, sidewalks and even trees as winter brings its first snowfall and first storm of the season to the Central Virginia. The snow has brought several trees down around the Charlottesville/Albemarle County area.
Culpeper PD on patrol in Meadowbrook Shopping Center Monday morning during the first snow of 2022.
Culpeper area residents woke up to the first snow of 2022 on Monday.
Cars head west on West Patrick Henry Road in Hanover County as snow falls Monday, January 3, 2022.
Trees laden with snow fell onto Blanton Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Trees laden with snow fell onto Blanton Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
A car is stuck in the snow on Winston Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow fell over Blanton Road in Hanover County on Monday.
Snow sticks to a holly tree in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Cars head west on West Patrick Henry Road in Hanover County as snow falls Monday, January 3, 2022.
A man walked down Wesleys Court in Hanover County on Monday; areas from Short Pump to Ashland received 4-7 inches of snow.
Harper Nicholas, 6, plays in the snow at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Erin Delp and Oscar Delp, 5, sled together at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
A man walks in Rockwood Park in Chesterfield, Va. on Monday, January 3, 2022
Mathias Roussy, 15, shoots down the sledding hill at full speed at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Erin Delp and Dustin Klein hit the sledding hill at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Jaquan Fofana, 9, takes advantage of a snow day to enjoy the sledding hill at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
The snow blankets everything in sight at Rockwood Park in Chesterfield County during the Richmond region’s first major snow storm on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Families and friends hit the sledding hill at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Olivia Delp, 8, goes head first down the sledding hill at Friends of Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Mark Meland, president of Century Construction Co. Inc., swept snow off the vehicle of his company’s bookkeeper on Monday morning as the storm began to intensify over the region.
LEFT: Chris Clark and his 4-year-old, Rowan, enjoyed the sledding hill at Forest Hill Park in Richmond on Monday.
Pedestrians were few and far between in the Carytown district of Richmond, VA as snow blanketed the area Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
A lone pedestrian walked through Byrd Park in Richmond on Monday as snow blanketed the area.
A lone pedestrian walks through Byrd Park in Richmond, VA as snow blanketed the area Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
One of several vehicles that lost control on Iron Bridge Road in North Chesterfield, VA as snow blanketed the area Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
A wrecked van on Powhite Parkway near Hull St. Rd. in Richmond, VA as snow blanketed the area Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
A woman braces against the wind and snow as she waited for a GRTC bus to arrive at the corner of Laurel and W. Main Streets in Richmond, VA Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
With barely a dusting still on the ground, Eden Bassett, 3, works on Timmy the snowman outside her North Chesterfield home on Monday, January 3, 2022. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Trucks lined up to get sand from a VDOT facility at Wilmer Road in Henrico County on Monday as the sleet transitioned to snow.
Trucks lined up to get sand from a VDOT facility at Wilmer Road in Henrico County, Monday 1/3/2022, as the early morning sleet transitioned to snow.
Trucks lined up to get sand from a VDOT facility at Wilmer Road in Henrico County, Monday 1/3/2022, as the early morning sleet transitioned to snow.
A worker walked through the snow at a VDOT facility at Wilmer Road in Henrico County, Monday 1/3/2022, as the early morning sleet transitioned to snow.
A shopper walked through falling snow along the front of the Walmart store on Brook Road after shopping early Monday, 1/3/2022 in Henrico County, VA.
A shopper walked through falling snow along the front of the Walmart store on Brook Road after shopping early Monday, 1/3/2022 in Henrico County, VA.
(From left) Laron Booker and Dustin Jeter spread salt and shovel snow on Monday morning at the Towne Place at Huguenot shopping center in Chesterfield, Va.
Dustin Jeter works to clear the sidewalks on Monday morning at the Towne Place at Huguenot shopping center in Chesterfield, Va.
Matthew Bender takes a moment to himself after playing football at Striker Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
Snow covered basketball courts at Short Pump Middle School on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
Molina Grossman, 5, kisses her mother, Alexandra, after sledding down Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Downtown Richmond as seen from the VCU Broad Street parking garage on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Molina Grossman, 5, looked around as her mother, Alexandra, pulled her on their way to Libby Hill Park in Richmond on Monday.
Alexandra Grossman, looks on as her daughter, Molina ,5 gets ready to make her way down Libby Hill Park on a sled on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
People make their way down Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Matthew Bender, center, plays with his friends at Striker Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
Callie makes her way to the Short Pump Park with her owners, Jason and Asher Brown, on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
A person makes their way down Broad Street on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Alexandra Grossman, pulls her daughter, Molina ,5, after sledding down Libby Hill Park on a sled on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Molina Grossman,5, drags her sled up Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Rob Yoker plays with Enzo, left, and Nelly at the Short Pump Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
Rob Yonker, walks with Nelly to the Short Pump Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
Hats for a snowman sits on the ground on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
LEFT: Rachel Minnix (left) worked with sisters Emily and Eva Lilly in Henrico County on Monday to make a snowman.
Snow falls over The Hollows Golf Club in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow falls over Scotchtown Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow falls over Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Trees laden with snow fell on Greenwood Church Road Monday, January 3, 2022.
A plow clears snow from Ashland Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Molina Grossman, 5, helps her mother, Alexandra, look for a sledding spot on Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
Snow Covered Street Signs on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Henrico County, Virginia.
A person makes their way down Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
A person makes their way down Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
A tree had fallen across Scotchtown Road in Hanover County on Monday. The storm caused many to lose power, with the core of the outages from Fredericksburg to Buckingham.
Trees laden with snow fell onto Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow falls over Hanover County along Greenwood Church Road Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow falls in Hanover County near Elmont Road Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow falls over Blanton Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
Snow falls over a farm on Blanton Road in Hanover County Monday, January 3, 2022.
A person makes their way down W. Marshall Street on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
People make their way down Libby Hill Park on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
A person makes their way down W. Marshall Street on Monday, January 3, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia.
