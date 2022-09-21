Coolest air since spring arrives Thursday night in Richmond

So far this month, the average high temperature in Richmond has been the ninth hottest on record for September. After one more hot afternoon on Thursday, the fall feel of the air will be back for a couple of days.

Thursday begins much like the last few days — with a morning in the 60s and only a few scattered clouds. But the leading edge of the cooler air will force a few scattered showers, and perhaps thundershowers, to form during the early afternoon and send them eastward across Virginia before dusk.

Soaking rain is not expected in metro Richmond. The showers will likely be short-lived, touching off less than a tenth an inch of rain in most locations; many communities may miss them entirely.

The long-advertised cooler air rushes in Thursday night, sending daybreak temperatures Friday well down into the 50s. Fitting for the first day of astronomical fall on Friday, a cool northwest breeze will only allow the afternoon temperature to nudge into the lower 70s.

When the air is cooler, it is usually drier, and that will be the case on Friday as well. As the sky clears and winds slow down Friday night, temperatures will fall into the 40s for the first time since we had four consecutive nights in the 40s during the second week in May.

But the cooler air will not be here to stay. The weekend will be dry with afternoon temperatures well into the 70s, and though there may be a few showers developing late Sunday afternoon, the best chance of rain comes after dark on Sunday.

Tropics

No question that the tropics will get a lot of attention over the next one-to-two weeks. Hurricane Fiona reached Category 4 status on Wednesday and is on the verge of accelerating northeastward toward Bermuda and the Atlantic provinces of Canada.

There is more evidence the worst impacts of the hurricane will bypass Bermuda to the west, but Nova Scotia and Newfoundland are at risk for truly epic flooding.

While Fiona will begin to transition before landfall from a fully tropical system to one that is extratropical, this change in convention has far more to do with how the storm gets its energy versus its actual impacts. If you are looking for an analogy, think about what Sandy did to the New Jersey shoreline as it transitioned to an extratropical storm in 2012.

When this transition occurs, the wind field around the center often broadens outward. Thought of another way, while the strongest winds remain around the core of the center, some of that energy expands outward from the storm during the transition — meaning winds farther away from the center become much stronger.

A larger area of strong winds could be devastating for the southward facing shores of the Atlantic provinces. Circulation around a hurricane, like all areas of low pressure in the northern hemisphere, is counterclockwise. As a result, the storm will push even more water to the north.

According to Environment Canada, “Large waves will reach the eastern shore of Nova Scotia Friday night and build to more than 10 meters. These waves will likely reach southern Newfoundland by Saturday morning. Some of the waves over eastern portions of the Gulf of St. Lawrence could be higher than 7 meters.”

Ten meters converts to 33 feet. Seven meters converts to 23 feet.

Next week

All signs point to a new tropical system developing and moving across the southeastern Caribbean Sea during Thursday, likely to be named Hermine.

And there is widespread agreement that this system will become a hurricane in the following days and make some turn to the north early next week. This would put the eastern Gulf Coast at greatest risk for an impact later next week, but it is simply too early to say with any confidence about precisely how strong this system will be or where it will end up by the middle of next week.