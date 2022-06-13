Damaging thunderstorm risk Tuesday

Heat and humidity will get the most attention this week, but Tuesday does bring a good chance for showers or even a surge of thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts.

A large area of thunderstorms is expected to dive southeastward into Virginia during the morning, but there are still questions as to the precise timing and the intensity of the storms. The complex of storms, known as a mesoscale convective complex, normally weakens as it crosses from the Midwest and across the Appalachians. However, the higher humidity of the last couple of days should give this system enough energy to survive its trip across the mountains.

These types of thunderstorm complexes can sometimes evolve into a derecho, which is a long-lived broad area of thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts that travels several hundred miles. While the derecho of 2012 sticks in a lot of people’s minds — with good reason — not all are that severe or have that large of an impact.

Nonetheless, be on the lookout for a few waves of intense showers or thunderstorms from the late morning to early afternoon across central Virginia. The threat for wind damage is a little but higher northward toward Fredericksburg and Washington, but should not be discounted in Richmond.

Wednesday through Friday look more typical of mid-July with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and high humidity. During the hottest part of the day, that combination of the heat and humidity will make it feel more like 100-105 outside, especially in direct sunlight.

The high humidity also means it will not cool as much at night. Low temperatures will hold in the lower to middle 70s, with the more urban centers barely getting below 80 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

However, there is light at the end of this proverbial tunnel. All signs point to a break in both the heat and humidity for this coming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the lower to middle 80s with cooler nights in the upper 50s to around 60.