Damp and gray skies continue across central Virginia

A somewhat nebulous weather pattern will continue for the next several days, with lots of clouds and numerous rounds of showers.

Like Tuesday, there will be a few spells of light rain beneath a gray overcast sky on Wednesday across central Virginia but no consistent soaking rain. A light wind from the south will nudge temperatures into the 60s despite the clouds and showers, but once that system passes Wednesday night, cooler air will gradually return.

After a break in the rain threat on Thursday, another system will bring small showers on Friday. And for now, the weekend looks cool and dry, but a couple of other weak systems will be close to Virginia this weekend, so it’s too early to give the all-clear for outdoor plans.

Nighttime temperatures will hold safely above the freezing mark for the rest of the week, so there is no risk of wet roads turning icy for the morning commutes.

The search for snow continues to come up short for central Virginia for the next 10 days. A large storm will impact most of the country next week, likely bringing snow for the northern Plains and rain for the East Coast.

For Virginia, early indications suggest several hours of rain with a gusty south wind and temperatures in the 50s on Wednesday or Thursday of next week. But the track is just not favorable for snow here.

Sunset times

The amount of daylight lost each day is beginning to slow down now that the winter solstice is only two weeks away. On Wednesday, Richmond will get nine hours and 40 minutes of daylight, bottoming out at nine hours and 34 minutes on Dec. 21.

Because Earth’s orbit is not a perfect circle, the earliest sunsets of the year are occurring now. Sunset for the next several nights will be at 4:51 p.m., but by the middle of the month, they will begin to slowly edge later in the afternoon. On the last day of the month, sunset is one minute after 5 p.m.

Tropics

Earlier this week, a broad area of rain and thunderstorms began spinning several hundred miles east of the Bahamas in the open Atlantic Ocean. While the system did not have tropical origins, there is a possibility it could transition into a tropical or subtropical storm in the next couple of days.

Although hurricane season ended on Nov. 30, tropical systems occasionally do form outside of the season. Since 1950, 10 tropical storms have formed in December, with the most recent one coming in 2013.