This evening in Richmond: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Richmond folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit richmond.com.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Richmond
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 4 min to read
7 p.m. update
New Year’s Eve is bringing yet another chance of rain to Richmond, but it won’t be the total washout that Christmas Eve was.
-
- 5 min to read
A messy Christmas Eve storm system is now working its way through Virginia, bringing big changes to comfort levels and a handful of potential …
In a place like Virginia, even 1 inch of snow can sometimes be a lot to hope for.
-
- 5 min to read
A messy Christmas Eve storm system is now working its way through Virginia, bringing big changes to comfort levels and a handful of potential …
-
- 5 min to read
A messy Christmas Eve storm system is now working its way through Virginia, bringing big changes to comfort levels and a handful of potential …
-
- 4 min to read
7 p.m. update
-
- 5 min to read
A messy Christmas Eve storm system is now working its way through Virginia, bringing big changes to comfort levels and a handful of potential …
-
- 4 min to read
7 p.m. update