Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Richmond

This evening in Richmond: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Richmond folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit richmond.com.

