December tornadoes: Rare but not unprecedented

What caused the devastating tornadoes over the weekend?

On Monday, scientists and engineers continued their on-site survey work to determine the full scale of the tornadoes that devastated parts of the Mississippi Valley on Friday night. Some hindsight about what happened:

This wasn’t a surprise, but there was a communication breakdown.

Much work needs to be done to better communicate severe weather warnings, both long-term and short-term, and to be sure people get those warnings. Around midday on Friday, the NOAA Storm Prediction Center outlined the central Mississippi Valley under a “moderate risk” of severe local storms. While that term does not sound particularly threatening, it is a statistical chance of damage at any one location within the shaded area.

More specifically, Storm Prediction Center outlined a 15% probability of EF2 to EF5 tornadoes within 25 miles of a point in that area. While 15% does not sound like much, if you went to a restaurant and knew there was a 15% chance your meal would send you to the hospital with food poisoning, you probably wouldn’t eat it.

Tornadoes in December are rare.