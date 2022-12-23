 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dominion reports more than 11,000 customers without power in Richmond and Tri-Cities

Wind chills below zero Friday evening and Saturday morning. Sunny and cold on Christmas Day.

As strong winds whipped through the Richmond area, the number of power outages started to rise on Friday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Dominion Energy reported on its outage webpage that 11,821 customers in the Richmond and Tri-Cities areas had lost power. 

The localities with the most customers without power were:

- Richmond: 3,311

- Henrico: 3,081

- Colonial Heights: 1,627

- Chesterfield: 1,567

At 8:30 a.m., the number of customers without power in the region had been 8,765. 

In other parts of the state, large numbers of power outages had also been reported in Lynchburg and Bristol.  

Areas of North Carolina were also reporting numerous power outages. More than 9,000 were without power Friday morning in Greensboro, and 7,000 were without power in Winston-Salem

The strong winds are expected to accompany dropping temperatures Friday afternoon. Wind chill will drop into the single digits, then slide below zero after sunset.

VDOT said the wet roads on Friday could “flash freeze throughout the day and night as pavement temperatures grow colder. This may cause slick hazardous road conditions. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps, elevated surfaces and in shaded areas.”

