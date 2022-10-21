Dominion's next solar proposal sent to SCC

The last six years have been Earth’s warmest since the start of the industrial age. One of the tools needed to slow down the warming climate is the phasing out of fossil fuel use, especially to generate electricity at the utility scale, which is one-quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

Earlier this week, as required by the Virginia Clean Economy Act (VCEA), Dominion Energy filed its third annual clean energy proposal with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the state agency that oversees the utility. In addition to the annual filings, the VCEA requires the utility to generate all of its electricity from carbon-free sources by 2045.

This year, Dominion proposed 10 new solar and industrial-scale battery projects. The two largest projects are in Charlotte and Pittsylvania counties, each having a capacity greater than 100 megawatts, or enough to power about 25,000 homes.

The proposal also includes 13 solar and battery projects in cooperation with third-party solar providers, known as power purchase agreements, or PPAs. These are another integral part of the VCEA, as it requires 35 percent of Dominion’s solar capacity to come from PPAs.

Proposals in 2020 and 2021 were approved by the SCC after about six months of review. If this year’s proposal is approved, the combination of the new projects would add about 800 megawatts of renewable power to the electrical grid, coming online in phases between next year and 2025. That would be enough to power about 200,000 homes, which is a little less than 10 percent of Dominion's 2.8 million Virginia customers.

Carbon-free energy sources are not exclusively renewable. Dominion’s nuclear plants in North Anna and Surry are a large part of their current generation mix and are expected to be for a long time. Between the two of them, they make up about 35 percent of the utility’s capacity, and both are licensed to operate through the 2030s. The Federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved a renewal for Surry last year, extending its life into the early 2050s. The North Anna license is still pending with the NRC, but if approved, it could continue to operate through the late 2050s.

Unsurprisingly, Dominion still has a long way to go to meet its requirements, as only 5% of their generation is currently from renewables, but the utility believes it can meet the VCEA goal. According to Aaron Ruby with Dominion, this year's filing is typical of what we should expect every year through 2035, with approximately 1000 megawatts of solar and battery storage added to the electrical grid each year.

If Dominion’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project is completed as designed by the end of 2026, that would add another 2600 megawatts of renewables to the grid. Combined with anticipated growth in solar, Ruby estimated 51 percent of Dominion's generation would be from renewables by the 2035 benchmark set by the VCEA.

Dominion expects this year’s proposal will support 4,800 Virginia jobs in construction, engineering, operation and maintenance. The number is comparable to the long-term solar industry jobs outlook from the independent Net-Zero America study published from Princeton University last year.

One of the NZA analyses suggests an additional 32 jobs per 10,000 people in the state through 2050. With approximately 6 million adults in Virginia (2020 census), that would translate to 19,000 jobs.

Additionally, as the cost of solar continues to drop, the transition away from fossil fuels is expected to guard against the volatile fluctuations in fuel costs. Earlier in July, when the cost of natural gas spiked, Dominion added a charge of $14.93 per month to an average household bill.

For this year’s solar proposal, Dominion plans to add an additional 38 cents to the average bill, roughly 40 times less than the cost passed along to customers from the surge in natural gas costs.