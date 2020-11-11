A flash flood watch is in effect for all of central Virginia into Thursday afternoon.

Rounds of heavy rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will leave totals of 2 to 4 inches, with even higher amounts in a few spots.

That runoff will cause some quick rises on streams and rivers, and ponding on low-lying roads and poorly-drained areas.

By Wednesday afternoon, there were several reports of high water on roads around the Lynchburg region where 2 to 3 inches of rain had already accumulated.

College Lake Dam in Lynchburg could potentially fail and send "life threatening flash flooding" to downstream areas along Blackwater Creek, according to dam operators and the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. A flash flood warning is in effect for that downstream area until early Thursday morning.

Other parts of the Piedmont region could see water-covered roads and disruptions to travel through Thursday. Never drive through a road covered by floodwater – find another route – and be especially cautious at night when washouts and debris aren't visible.

Fortunately, severe weather chances are limited. A few cells could put down strong gusts throughout the Piedmont this afternoon.

The bulk of the heavy rain will exit the area by Thursday evening, but lighter rain could persist behind the cold front into Friday.

River flooding

The James River is expected to head back into minor flooding by the end of the week in response to the downpours.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the forecast for Richmond's Westham gauge shows a rise to 12-foot minor flooding by Friday morning and a 14.2-foot crest that afternoon. Levels would decline over the weekend, but remain higher than usual into next week. That outlook will probably be fine-tuned as the pattern of rainfall tonight and tomorrow takes shape.

Minor flooding is also anticipated over the coming days in the following areas, according to the National Weather Service:

• the Dan River between Danville and South Boston (possibly moderate flooding)

• the Appomattox River near Farmville

• the Rivanna River near Palmyra

• the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville (possibly moderate)

• the Nottoway from Stony Creek to Sebrell

Records and context

This has the potential to be Richmond's biggest November rainstorm in over a decade.

Or put another way, the projected 3 to 4 inch total would be like getting our average quota of monthly rainfall in 48 hours.

The direct cause is a feed of unusually moist air drawn northward from the tropics, squeezed out by a cold front slowly advancing from the west. Tropical Storm Eta, spinning west of Tampa today, is associated with that air mass though it's not the immediate cause of our rain.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Eta veering northeastward over the Florida Peninsula tonight, then weakening to a tropical depression and merging with that front in the waters off South Carolina and North Carolina over the weekend. Previously, it looked to stall or meander in the Gulf of Mexico.

As our climate warms, higher ocean and air temperatures also allow for more moisture in the atmosphere and heavier downpours.

Past years set high bars for the daily rain records at Richmond International Airport, but today could be one to watch:

• Nov. 11: 1.76 (1979)

• Nov. 12: 3.51 (2009), which was also the wettest November day of the past 133 years.

Richmond's last November day with 2 or more inches of rain was Nov. 16, 2011.

The last time the RIC airport gauge had 2 inches spread over two November days was in 2013, and 2009 was the last 3-inch-plus storm.

Check Richmond.com/weather for John Boyer's forecast updates. Contact him at JBoyer@timesdispatch.com.