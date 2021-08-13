6 p.m. update

Downpours across the northwestern side of metro Richmond have lost some severity over the past hour, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect.

The storm damaged trees in several areas throughout Louisa and Goochland counties during the late afternoon according to reports relayed by the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

But radar then showed that the strong updrafts were cut off by cool air rushing out ahead of the storms into western Henrico and Chesterfield. But that process can spark new cells off to the southeast, so we're not totally out of the woods yet.

The general movement of the cells is from west to east or northwest to southeast. The rain-cooled areas are about 20 degrees cooler than they were earlier in the afternoon.

Friday afternoon update:

Another day, another heat advisory, another chance for severe storms and downpours in central Virginia.

As of 1:15 p.m., severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for metro Richmond and points north and west.

Things will change over the weekend, but it's not all good news.

The mugginess isn't going anywhere, and the rain chances will stick around. And it may be too much rain at times.

All of central Virginia is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. For the third straight day, expect it to feel as hot as 105 to 110 degrees in the shade. That heat index is coming from a combination of highs in the mid 90s and a very juicy dew points in the mid 70s.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (or WBGT, a separate heat stress index that factors in sun and wind) will continue to peak in the upper 80s today, according to the NWS. That means working or exercising in direct sun can stress the body after only 20 minutes.

This sultry air will once again fuel storms with strong gusts and heavy rain.

It's not unlike the situation we had on Wednesday: the storms are firing up over the mountains during the early afternoon, then will drift southeast across the Piedmont during the late afternoon and early evening.

But the chaotic, poorly-organized storms may dish out the worst conditions to different places than last time. In general, areas north and west of Richmond stand the better chance of a strong storm. But anyone in the region will want to stay aware in case severe thunderstorm warnings are issued later on.

***

Cooling centers

The City of Richmond is operating two cooling centers for residents who need daytime heat relief this summer.

• Social Services Marshall Plaza Building at 900 E. Marshall Street

• Southside Community Service Center at 4100 Hull Street

The hours at both locations run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday until Sept. 30. Visitors must wear face coverings and remain distanced due to COVID-19 precautions. Pets are not allowed, with an exception for service animals.

Elderly residents experiencing non-emergency heat-related problems during the summer can contact Adult Services at (804) 646-7367.

For more information about the cooling centers and similar public assistance, call the Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at 646-7046.

***

Stay safe and recognize the signs of heat illness

• drink plenty of fluids.

• stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun.

• check up on relatives and neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

• young children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk of heat illness.

• take extra precautions if working or spending time outside, and reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening if possible.

• wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

• schedule frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning.

• if someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded spot. Heat cramps or spasms can be an early sign of rising body temperature and eventual illness.

• the signs of heat exhaustion are: being faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool, pale and clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. Get to a cooler, air conditioned place. Drink sips of water if fully conscious and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

• heat stroke is a medical emergency. The signs of heat stroke are: throbbing headache, confusion, no sweating, body temperature above 103 degrees, red, hot and dry skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, strong pulse and possible loss of consciousness. Call 911, move the person to a cooler place, cool the skin using cool cloths or bath, but do not give the person anything to drink in that situation. Blowing with a fan can make a person hotter if the ambient temperature is also hot.

***

Dominion Energy offers the following tips for lowering electric bills during hot weather:

• Adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees, especially while away from home.

• Closing blinds because heat from sunlight will make air conditioners work harder.

• Run dishes or laundry early in the morning or later in the evening.

• Use fans only while in a room, and make sure ceiling fans are blowing downward (counter-clockwise).

***

