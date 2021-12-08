Drought expanding in Virginia and December will continue warmer, drier trend

If you think it has gotten dry rather suddenly, it’s not your imagination.
Virginia benefitted from a relatively wet late summer and early fall, but the tap has quickly shut off over the last several weeks. In their monthly climate summary released Wednesday, NOAA indicated that Virginia had its 9th driest November since instrumental records began in 1895. Less than an inch of rain fell in Richmond last month, about 20% of what comes down in a typical November.
November rain
|City
|Total
|Danville
|0.15"
|Richmond
|0.70"
|Charlottesville
|0.82"
|Lynchburg
|0.95"
|Roanoke
|0.96"
|Norfolk
|1.21"
And Virginia was in good company. Several states had one of their 10 driest Novembers. Nationally averaged, the country had its 8th driest November on record. This has left most of the state east of the Blue Ridge in a bona fide drought. It is still very manageable for the time being in Central Virginia (lowest of the five categories of drought), but the drought is already worse from Danville to Buggs Island Lake, classified as a severe drought there (Category 3 out of 5).
Darker brown states in accompanying map had one of their 10 driest Novembers. Only two states in the continental United States had wet months, Washington and Florida. This drier weather pattern in Virginia is typical of a La Niña climate signal, where cooler than average water in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean influences the jet stream, reducing the frequency of cold outbreaks into Virginia and keeping the main storm track several hundred miles to our west.
Those La Niña impacts are most well defined for the winter, but the current La Niña has been ongoing since the latter part of 2020 and is expected to hold throughout this winter.
As a result, December will continue to trend warmer and drier than normal in Virginia. After a good shot at some rain this weekend, the next chance of any significant rain will wait until next weekend — and even that looks iffy. While there will be a colder day here or there, no extended stays of Arctic air are ahead for the next two weeks.
Not surprisingly, the chance for snow also looks remote. That means if you are already thinking about a white Christmas, there is not a lot of help out there yet. But admittedly, there is still time.