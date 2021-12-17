Drought relieving rain or snow is hard to find

There will be a few rounds of showers and light rain this weekend, but nothing that will help with the ongoing dry spell in Virginia. That lack of rain has quickly evolved into a legitimate drought in southern Virginia.
Compare the Virginia portion of the U.S. Drought Monitor between now and just two months ago. Richmond, still in the abnormally dry category, had two days with more than an inch of rain toward the end of October, but since then the tap has shut off. Less than an inch of rain has fallen since Halloween.
Evaporation from the ground is slower in winter than in summer, so this drought is still manageable. But with dry leaves still piled on the ground in many locations, the risk of wildfire in the state is higher than normal. Through December 16, the last 30 days have been the 5th driest corresponding time of year (mid-November to mid-December) on record in Richmond. So far this month, only 0.15 inches of rain has fallen, making it the 3rd driest December on record to this point.
Over the last several weeks, the storm track has shifted to the western United States, where rain and snow has desperately been needed for more than a year. This means Virginia is not alone, as most of the East Coast from New England to northern Florida has been especially dry over the past month.
Beyond the relatively smaller pockets of showers and sprinkles that move through this weekend, Richmond has only a couple of chances at getting rain through Christmas Day. Neither chance appears to bring more than a quarter inch of rain.
The first storm appears it will hold just southeast of Richmond as it moves offshore from the Outer Banks on Tuesday, but it still hasn’t formed yet, so there is still some room for it to jog a bit to the north.
The second chance is with a system that will cross Virginia sometime Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. There is much uncertain about the intensity of the system, but it seems likely it will bring Richmond some rain during that time.
Ordinarily this time of year, we would also be concerned about ice or snow. But the cold air necessary for snow probably holds several hundred miles to the north. This is December however, and with Christmas still about a week away, it’s too early to entirely dismiss the idea of some ice or snow with that system.
The relative warmth this month will also retreat after this weekend. Big Arctic cold is still nowhere near Virginia, but a return to some normalcy is in order next week, with highs generally from the mid-40s to the mid-50s next week through Christmas Day.
