Drought relieving rain or snow is hard to find

There will be a few rounds of showers and light rain this weekend, but nothing that will help with the ongoing dry spell in Virginia. That lack of rain has quickly evolved into a legitimate drought in southern Virginia.

Compare the Virginia portion of the U.S. Drought Monitor between now and just two months ago. Richmond, still in the abnormally dry category, had two days with more than an inch of rain toward the end of October, but since then the tap has shut off. Less than an inch of rain has fallen since Halloween.

Evaporation from the ground is slower in winter than in summer, so this drought is still manageable. But with dry leaves still piled on the ground in many locations, the risk of wildfire in the state is higher than normal. Through December 16, the last 30 days have been the 5th driest corresponding time of year (mid-November to mid-December) on record in Richmond. So far this month, only 0.15 inches of rain has fallen, making it the 3rd driest December on record to this point.