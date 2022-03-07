Dry and cooler Tuesday, but several hours of cold rain await for Wednesday

A return to quieter weather is ahead for Tuesday, with lighter winds and temperatures closer to normal for early March.

The next system to impact Virginia comes a few hours before dawn on Wednesday. It promises a raw and cold rain for most of Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s during most of the day. The rain falls non-stop for most of Wednesday, not really coming to an end until late on Wednesday afternoon.

There may be a very short-lived period of sleet as the precipitation gets started on Wednesday morning, but temperatures should nudge up enough to keep away any significant ice or snow threat.

Thursday and Friday give us a chance to dry out. Neither day is expected to bring rain, but they do not look especially sunny.

A stronger storm moves in late Friday night, bringing several hours of rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Once the rain ends by midday Saturday, cold air races in and will keep the rest of the weekend quite cold for the middle of March. Even with the sun back out on Sunday, high temperatures will stall in the 40s. This will lead to at least one night below freezing late in the weekend or early next week.

Forecast for Richmond

Tuesday: Much cooler with a mix of sun and clouds. High 58.

Tuesday night: Thickening clouds with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 35.

Wednesday: Rain, heaviest and most consistent in the morning. May start as a small amount of sleet. Rain ending by late afternoon. High 42.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 38.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High 52.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 60.

Saturday: Morning rain, clearing and windy in the afternoon. High 55.

Sunday: Windy and cold with clouds and sun. High 44.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 58.