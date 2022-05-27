Dry and warm weekend ahead

A quieter weather weekend is ahead for metro Richmond. After several cloudy, cool and damp days, it will almost be like turning a light switch, going to several days with sunshine and a building hot spell.

Saturday brings highs in the upper 70s with an occasional breeze, but the weather pattern quickly turns more like mid-summer Sunday and most of next week.

Highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s through the middle of next week. Very warm air moves in aloft as well, and that will make it especially difficult to bring significant cloud cover to metro Richmond, much less allow for any organized rainfall.

About a half-inch of rain fell across metro Richmond on Friday, and with the dry and hot spell ahead of us next week, we will be glad we had the rain. The ground can dry out quickly this time of year, and we will probably find ourselves welcoming rain again by the end of next week.

Richmond climate check

May has brought more than its fair share of ups and down, both cool and wet along with record heat. But adding it up for the month so far, Richmond is having a May that has been slightly warm, about 1.2 degrees above normal for the entire month.

Early morning storms likely produced a tornado in Bedford County on Friday. Several structures were damaged just west of Lynchburg.

The damage in the photos suggests the winds were from a tornado, but the National Weather Service in Blacksburg will conduct a field survey of the area on Saturday. A report from that office to determine the scale of the damage and assign the storm a specific rating is expected Saturday afternoon.