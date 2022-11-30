Dry for now, but watching Saturday showers

Cool and dry weather returns for the next couple of days with temperatures close to normal through Friday. The weekend will bring a few small showers, but soaking rain is not expected.

A quick surge in warmth is ahead on Saturday, with temperatures nudging into the 60s in the afternoon, but small showers will move through during the morning.

Specifically for the Richmond Christmas Parade on Saturday, temperatures at daybreak will be in the 40s and slowly climbing through the 50s during the morning. A few rounds of brief showers are likely to move through during the time of the parade, but they are expected to be light.

A consistent rain is not forecast on Saturday, but it will be good to have some rain gear with you if you are attending the parade. A hat and a portable poncho will probably be enough, without carrying a relatively cumbersome umbrella.

The total amount of rain during the morning will be less than a tenth of an inch, far less than what fell on Wednesday morning.

But like Wednesday, there will be breaks in the clouds before dusk, allowing for some sunshine before nightfall and getting temperatures briefly in the 60s.

Sunday is a sunnier and seasonable day, then the forecast becomes more nebulous early next week, as a couple of weak systems are likely to pass across the state on Monday and Tuesday. Those systems will bring at least a few rounds of showers, then a surge of drier air moves in from the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.

As a result, the second half of next week looks dry and continues cool, but not especially cold for early December.

There are still signs of a switch to a more consistently colder weather pattern for the state, but not until the middle of December.

Climate Check

The warm start to the month has outweighed its cool end in Richmond. As a result, this month will be one of the 20 warmest Novembers on record in Richmond, just a little bit more than 3 degrees warmer than normal.