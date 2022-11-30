Dry for now, but watching Saturday showers

Cool and dry weather returns for the next couple of days with temperatures close to normal through Friday. The weekend will bring a few small showers, but soaking rain is not expected.
A quick surge in warmth is ahead on Saturday, with temperatures nudging into the 60s in the afternoon, but small showers will move through during the morning.
Cool and dry for a couple of days, but no sign of bitter cold ahead for at least a week,.
Specifically for the Richmond Christmas Parade on Saturday, temperatures at daybreak will be in the 40s and slowly climbing through the 50s during the morning. A few rounds of brief showers are likely to move through during the time of the parade, but they are expected to be light.
A consistent rain is not forecast on Saturday, but it will be good to have some rain gear with you if you are attending the parade. A hat and a portable poncho will probably be enough, without carrying a relatively cumbersome umbrella.
'Tonight, he lost that battle': Congressman Donald McEachin dies at 61
The Park at RVA, a multi-entertainment venue with bowling, mini-golf, food halls, opens this week
'Everybody knows we’re champions:' JMU crushes No. 23 Coastal Carolina for unofficial claim to crown
Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
Highland Springs pulls away from L.C. Bird in second half, claims Region 5C title
Owner of pit bull that fatally mauled Richmond church deacon, 88, will not be charged criminally
New England Patriots provide transportation for UVa players to their teammates' funerals
Former Virginia State Police trooper 'catfished' California teen before murders, police say
From pop-up chef to TV star, Richmond’s Daniel Harthausen wins big on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'
Could UVa have done more to prevent the shooting?
Henrico man killed in crash on Parham Road near I-95 interchange
See the map: Where to find mega holiday light displays in the Richmond area
Highland Springs vs. L.C. Bird: Two of the Richmond area's most storied high school football programs clash for a region title
Teel: JMU 'Kings of the East' after demolition of Coastal Carolina
Richmond man gets life plus 66 years for 'horrific' surprise attack that wounded ex-girlfriend, killed man
The total amount of rain during the morning will be less than a tenth of an inch, far less than what fell on Wednesday morning.
But like Wednesday, there will be breaks in the clouds before dusk, allowing for some sunshine before nightfall and getting temperatures briefly in the 60s.
Sunday is a sunnier and seasonable day, then the forecast becomes more nebulous early next week, as a couple of weak systems are likely to pass across the state on Monday and Tuesday. Those systems will bring at least a few rounds of showers, then a surge of drier air moves in from the Ohio Valley on Wednesday.
As a result, the second half of next week looks dry and continues cool, but not especially cold for early December.
There are still signs of a switch to a more consistently colder weather pattern for the state, but not until the middle of December.
The warm start to the month has outweighed its cool end in Richmond. As a result, this month will be one of the 20 warmest Novembers on record in Richmond, just a little bit more than 3 degrees warmer than normal.
This fits with the longer term warming theme. Since the first of the year, Richmond is having its 12th warmest year on record, and it is on the drier side of normal, the 39th driest on record going back to 1897.
PHOTOS: Virginia's defining weather events of the 2010s
SEASON OF SNOWSTORMS: Bulldozers cleared a large pile of snow from the corner of Fifth and Broad streets in Richmond as snow continued to fall on Feb. 6, 2010.
TIMES-DISPATCH
The morning commute takes some extra time - again - along Studley Rd. in Hanover Co. on Feb.10, 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Taking a break and a rest from snowboarding, Henry Sullivan, 13 yrs. old, of Richmond, closes his eyes to let the snow fall on his face as he visited with friends in Midlothian VA Sat. Jan 30, 2010.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Having already cleared snow from his driveway, Jim Dawson of Midlothian had to grab his shovel and clear a pile of snow from the entrance to his driveway and mailbox created by a plow clearing streets in Midlothian around the noon hour Mon. Feb. 1, 2010.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rodolfo Ulloa takes a hit from his daughter Ailen Ulloa, 11, in Monroe Park, in Richmond, as they play in the snow fall Saturday, February 6, 2010.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
A car is stuck in the median of I-64 near the Laburnum exit Wednesday, February 10, 2010.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rett Stargell, 9 yrs. old, spills from his sled as he gets airborne while sledding with his friends in Midlothian Mon. Feb 1, 2010.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snow blows around a pedestrian on Broad St. in Richmond, Va. on Wednesday, February 10, 2010.
LINDY KEAST RODMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Drivers thanks each other with hugs after pushing a stuck car through piles of snow between the entrance ramp from 301/ Chamberlayne Rd. onto I-95 south in January 2010.
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rodney Rosser cleans off his car on Monument Ave, in Richmond, before heading to work at Helen's in Richmond as the snow continues to fall Saturday, February 6, 2010.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews work to remove snow from the Lee bridge Tue. Feb. 2, 2010 in Richmond VA.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
University of Richmond freshman Amanda Sion clears snow from her car on campus Sat. Feb. 6, 2010.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Joseph Crews and Orlando Wynn, of the Phat Fan Kids Who Like to Run running club, go for a makeup run as the snow continues to fall Saturday morning, February 6, 2010. The two, along with the founder of the club, were making up for their usual Tuesday night run, which was cancelled because of the snow. Although sixteen people usually run in the club, only three soldiered on for this run.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Bulldozers clear a large pile of snow from the corner of 5th and Broad streets in Richmond as the snow continues to fall Saturday morning, February 6, 2010.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Holt Edmunds clears the sidewalk outside his business, Virginia Rentals, in the Fan, in Richmond, as the snow continues to fall Saturday morning, February 6, 2010.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Monroe Park, in Richmond, looked like a winter wonderland by mid-afternoon as the snow continued to fall Saturday, February 6, 2010.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Cole, a 1-year-old lab mix, watches as snow falls in Chesterfield Co. around 9 a.m. on Sat. Feb. 6, 2010.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Heavy snow fall did not keep this postal carrier from delivering mail in Midlothian VA Sat. Jan 30, 2010.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sarah, left, and her brother, Henry, miniature Southdown sheep, were covered in snow as a heavy snowstorm hit the Richmond, VA area Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. The two live east of the city in the Varina District of Henrico County.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Sarah, a miniature Southdown sheep, was covered in snow as a heavy snowstorm hit the Richmond, VA area Saturday, Jan. 30, 2010. Sarah lives east of the city in the Varina District of Henrico County.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Snow falls on a Colonial Williamsburg scene Saturday, January 30, 2010.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
(L-R) W&M students Jennie Joyce (a junior), Katrina Hudy (a senior) and Chris Bennett (a senior) walk in the snow in front of the Governor's Palace in Colonial Williamsburg Saturday, January 30, 2010.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
In Monroe Park, VCU student Quincie Hydock had a snow snack on Jan. 30, 2010.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2011 — APRIL TORNADO OUTBREAKS: Vanessa Galvan, left, and Adam Barton stand in the rubble of their mobile home Friday, April 29, 2011, caused by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, left, hugs Seth France, 26, Friday, April 29, 2011, in front of the rubble where France's grandmother was killed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN//TIMES-DISPATCH
A damaged road sign Friday, April 29, 2011, caused by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, left, listens to Lee and Cindy Wright Friday, April 29, 2011, as they tell of of how their great-aunt's home was destroyed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, left, hugs Kara Johnson, center, as her husband, Michael Johnson, right, looks on Friday, April 29, 2011, as they tell of of how their mobile home was destroyed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell looks over the damage Friday, April 29, 2011, caused by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, right, stands with Seth France, 26, Friday, April 29, 2011, in front of the rubble where France's grandmother was killed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, left, listens to Adam Barton Friday, April 29, 2011, tell of of how his mobile home was destroyed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, left, listens as Kara and Michael Johnson tell Friday, April 29, 2011, of how their mobile home was destroyed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, left, talks with Vanessa Galvan, center and Adam Barton Friday, April 29, 2011, as they tell of of how their mobile home was destroyed by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A small religious statue spotted in the destruction Friday, April 29, 2011, caused by the tornado that struck Glade Spring, VA in the early morning hours of Thursday.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
This aerial photograph shows tractor trailers that were blown over and tossed from a Petro truck stop next to I-81 during a tornado in Glade Spring, Va. on Thursday April 28, 2011.
Eric Brady/The Roanoke Times
The window and brick side of a house lies on the ground in Pulaski, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2011 after a tornado ripped through the Pulaski and Draper areas of Pulaski County Friday evening.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
11-year-old Christian Waller walks past his great grandfather Bobby Dunford's '67 Bonneville convertible Saturday, April 9, 2011, the day after it was crushed by a neighbor's when a tornado ripped through the Pulaski and Draper areas of Pulaski County.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
Snowville Fire Department firefighter Justin Whiting sweeps debris from Jefferson Street in Pulaski, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2011 after a tornado ripped through the Pulaski and Draper areas of Pulaski County Friday evening.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
Gavin Hurley, 3, holds a branch from a downed tree while looking at tornado damage with his family in Draper, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2011.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
A heavily damaged house and cars are seen in Pulaski, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2011 after a tornado ripped through the Pulaski and Draper areas of Pulaski County Friday evening.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
Barbara Arnold looks over damage to the home of her 72-year-old father, Bobby Dunford, Saturday, April 9, 2011 the day after a tornado hit Pulaski, Va. "Thank the Lord. It truly is a miracle nobody was killed", Barbara said.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
72-year-old Bobby Dunford looks at the damage to his neighbor's house in Pulaski, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2011 after a tornado ripped through the Pulaski and Draper areas of Pulaski County Friday evening. Bobby, whose house was also damaged, was able to help save is neighbor, Sara Edwards, with the help of another neighbor. "It was worse than a train," Dunford said. "The sky was yellow and green. I was standing at the front door with my wife, and I told Sara to get inside. I threw my wife on the floor and here it came. It just lasted about 10 seconds. Me and a neighbor kicked in the back door of Sara's house. She was in her bedroom, thank God. It was the only room in the house that the roof stayed on. Its a miracle."
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
Bystanders look over the BP gas station in Draper, Va., Saturday, April 9, 2011 after a tornado ripped through the Pulaski and Draper areas of Pulaski County Friday evening.
Kyle Green/The Roanoke Times
An aerial view of the town of Pulaski, Va., is seen after Friday night's tornadoes, Monday, April 11, 2011.
Sam Dean/The Roanoke Times
William Huckabee looks through debris from the destroyed mobile home of his wife's parents, Ruth and Periccis Gerasimos Koutsoumbinas, in Gloucester County in April 2011. The home was totaled by a tornado and killed one of the two occupants, Periccis Gerasimos Koutsoumbinas, who suffered severe head trauma. Ruth Koutsoumbinas was injured by a fallen tree and is hospitalized in good condition, according to a relative.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
A helmet for the Gloucester Knights youth football league sits among the debris at Page Middle School on Sunday, April 17, 2011, in Gloucester, Va. The school was hit by a tornado on Saturday, April 16.
Bryan DeVasher/Times-Dispatch
DERECHO AND HEAT WAVE: On June 30, 2012, power lines in the 700 block of North First Street supported a metallic roof that blew off of a nearby building.
TIMES-DISPATCH
Lightning flashes across the sky behind road flares that signal the closing of Studley Rd. in Hanover County, Va. on Saturday, June 30, 2012. Storms crossed the area for the second night in a row, causing power outages for an area already dealing with outages and downed trees from the prior evening.
Dean Hoffmeyer/Times-Dispatch
Route 5 was closed in the morning due to storm damage in Henrico County VA just east of Richmond Sat. June 30, 2012.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
The crossing light at the corner of Main and Belvidere was taken out by a tree. Sat. June 30, 2012
Daniel P. Finnegan/Times-Dispatch
David Fetchko surveys the damage done to the apartment of his girlfriend at 2630-B W. Main Street in Richmond, VA on the morning of June 30, 2012. Fetchko came by to help salvage items. A strong storm passed through the previous night. There were no injuries.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
2016 — FEB. 24 TORNADOES: Larry Sims wipes away tears as he visits a damaged trailer home of Larry Turner after a tornado hit Waverly in February 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Terry McAuliffe assesses tornado damages in Waverly on Feb. 25, 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Terry McAuliffe walks over debris as he visits Waverly to assess tornado damages in February 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Terry Smith of Waverly walks away from his friend's trailer home, flattened by Wednesday's tornado, in Waverly on Thursday. Smith said he will miss his friend, Larry Turner, who lived at the house and one of victims by the tornado.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VDOT crews clean up tornado debris in Waverly in February 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VDOT crews clean up debris after a tornado in Waverly in February 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Children walk by a damaged trailer home of Larry Turner after a tornado hit Waverly in February 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A vehicle is damaged by fallen trees after a tornado in Waverly in February 2016.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Food and bottles of water were available outside St. John's Baptist Church Sunday, February 28, 2016. The Essex County church was destroyed by a tornado last Wednesday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Debris covers the new pews at St. John's Baptist Church Sunday, February 28, 2016. A tornado destroyed the Essex County last Wednesday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dorothy Dean has a look at the damage a tornado did to St. John's Baptist Church in Essex County. Photo was taken on Sunday, February 28, 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
The pulpit of St. John's Baptist Church once stood at right. The Essex County church was destroyed by a tornado in February 2016.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Damage along Kino Rd. off of Rt. 360 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
Damage along Kino Rd. off of Rt. 360 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
Damage along Kino Rd. off of Rt. 360 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
Damage along Kino Rd. off of Rt. 360 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
Damage along Daingerfield Rd. in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Damage along Kino Rd. off of Rt. 360 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
Damage along the Rappahannock River near Rt. 17 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
Mark Gormus/Times-Dispatch
Damage along Kino Rd. off of Rt. 360 in Tappahannock Va Thurs. Feb. 25, 2016.
MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH
Vehicles are stuck in flooding water on Norman Road near Richmond International Airport in Henrico, VA, on Friday morning, June 22, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Lewis Road near Richmond International Airport is closed due to flooding in Henrico, VA, on Friday morning, June 22, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
2018 — RECORD RAINFALL AND FLOODING: Men check out Greenwood Road, which is flooded by Chickahominy River, in Glen Allen on Friday morning, May 18, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A trash truck is stuck in flooding water on Charles City Road near Glen Aiden Drive in Henrico, VA, on Friday morning, June 22, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Police blocks Greenwood Road, which is flooded by Chickahominy River, in Glen Allen on Friday morning, May 18, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Elizabeth Burmeister, 13, and her brother, Joey, 10, check out flooding near the intersection of Gayton Road and Cedarbluff Drive in Herico on Friday, May 18, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lanes of I-195 are blocked by flooding water near Patterson Ave. in Richmond on Friday morning, May 18, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Barrett Maddox and her son, Brighton, 6, check out a vehicle stuck in floodwater near the intersection of Gayton Road and Cedarbluff Drive in Herico on Friday, May 18, 2018.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH