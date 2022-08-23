Drying out a bit, but staying warm in Richmond

Virginia has settled deeply into the summer doldrums, with no dramatic changes to the weather pattern for at least a week. The odd shower or drenching thunderstorm will pass through here or there between now and early next week, but no massive heat waves or dramatic cooldowns are ahead.

After 8 consecutive days below normal earlier this month, the weather pattern will be hovering a few degrees either side of normal through the end of August. This means afternoon temperatures will generally hold in the 80s to near 90 with lows around 70 through the middle of next week.

Climate Check

Through the third week of August, this summer has been the 21st hottest in the 136 years of weather records in Richmond, more typical of a summer in Charlotte. The recent edging down of the heat in mid-August has brought the ranking down a few spots.

But 7 of the 10 hottest summers on record in Richmond have come since 2005, further evidence that planetary warming is impacting the weather locally. A study released this week indicates that climate change is on people’s minds more than many of us might think.

Surveys indicate about 65% of Americans are concerned about the changing climate, but Americans think that only 43% of the country is concerned.

Gregg Sparkman, now a professor at Boston College, led the study and broke down the data to the state level. In Virginia, the numbers are similar to the national figures. Statewide, 68% are concerned, but think that only 49% of their fellow Virginians are concerned.

Not surprisingly, roughly 67% of Americans seldom discuss the topic with family or friends.

According to Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at The Nature Conservancy, talking about the topic helps bridge that gap. But Hayhoe advises caution about the approach.

“Fear is not going to motivate us for the long-term sustained change we need.”

Rather than discuss the hard facts, figures, or polar bears, Hayhoe suggests talking about why the topic matters to people and their way of life. For example, start a discussion about shared interests and values, whether that be hunting and fishing, national security, immigration, or simply being a parent.

Hayhoe also emphasized the need to discuss solutions, “Practical, viable, accessible, attractive solutions.”

Some of these solutions are already underway here in Virginia. None will stop the warming climate by themselves, but incrementally, they will begin to add up. Offshore wind has recently been approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Greening of urban areas is underway at the Science Museum of Virginia.

While there is obviously more work to do, Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at The Breakthrough Institute shared last summer that he is “more optimistic that we will avoid the worst case outcomes of climate change than I was a decade ago.”