Hurricane season in the Atlantic is still a couple of months away, but there may be some early hints about how active it will be.

After wildly active seasons in 2020 and 2021, last year was closer to the long-term average. Importantly, even an average year brings 14 named tropical storms to the Atlantic, with seven becoming hurricanes, and three of those reaching major hurricane status — meaning winds of at least 110 mph around the eye.

There is no real skill in forecasting a specific storm to hit a specific place several months in advance, but there are some statistical and physical reasons why some places are more at risk during a particular year. Monitoring large scale wind patterns and ocean temperatures can give clues about how busy a season will be compared to average, and this is the core of hurricane seasonal forecasting.

Near the top of that list are the ocean temperature patterns over the central and eastern Pacific along the equator, and for the past three years that water has been colder than average. Known as La Niña, it favors a more active hurricane season in the Atlantic. The colder water is a symptom of more consistent winds along the equator that move from east to west, and because this is also the general direction of tropical systems across the Atlantic in the summer, it allows them to concentrate their energy more efficiently. The end result is a season that is usually more active than average across the entire Atlantic.

Over the last several weeks, that water has begun to warm substantially. So much so, that there is growing evidence to believe that a hard swing to an El Niño is underway. This means the water in that part of the Pacific will be warmer than normal, and the reverse impacts are felt across the Atlantic. Winds will have more of a component from west to east, which introduces wind shear in the tropical Atlantic. Effectively, wind shear makes it more difficult for storms to concentrate their energy and hold together, leading to a season that is less active than normal.

A swing to a full El Niño is not definite, but many simulations are pointing in that direction by the middle of summer. If that comes to pass, expect a season that is near average or below average. Mathematically, that would mean Virginia’s hurricane risk would also be lower than an average season, but not zero.

The two strongest El Niño events in the last 30 years came in 1997 and 2015. And while those hurricane seasons were less busy than average, they still produced 8 and 11 tropical storms, respectively.

But it has also been about 30 years since the Atlantic had back-to-back years with fewer than 10 tropical systems. Each of the seasons between 1991 and 1994 had either 7 or 8 storms. Embedded in that time was an El Niño between the summers of 1991 and 1992.

While wind speed gets most of the attention in tropical systems, the water usually does more damage to Virginia, long after the winds are no longer a threat. It is not a coincidence that some of the state’s worst flooding had some connection — directly or indirectly — to the tropics: Camille in 1969, Agnes in 1972, Juan in 1985, and Fran in 1996.

More recently, Richmonders remember Gaston, which brought devastating flash flooding to Shockoe Bottom in 2004. Rainfall amounts in just one day ranged from 6-12 inches across metro Richmond.

Further, as the planet warms, rainfall rates are increasing. There is also emerging evidence that the forward speed of tropical systems is slowing down. Combining these two yields a much bigger risk for flooding in Virginia — far away from the coastline.

Hurricane season begins June 1, but the busiest part of the season is reliably from middle August to middle October — when ocean water is warmest. Expect seasonal forecasts to start populating the internet in the next couple of weeks; the pioneering team at Colorado State will take their first shot at it on April 13.

Floods 12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Floods 12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River. Floods 09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today. Floods 09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines. Flood, 1934 1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded. Flood, 1936 The driest haven along the city harbor as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak in March 1936 was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river. Flood, 1936 All streetcar service in the area was halted in March 1936 when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond. Employees used a rowboat to enter the station, and a few trucks ventured through the water. Flood, 1936 City residents view floodwaters of the James River in March 1936. Floods, 1936 In March 1936, these office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond had no choice in the matter — that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim — so they took to the boats. The young woman shown is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull streets. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Thousands flock to view flood damage—the lower reaches of the James were crowded all day yesterday as high and low sought vantage points from which to watch the raging river. Sections of the Fulton area were visible for the first time in 36 hours as the waters registered a drop of almost four feet. Flood, 1935 September 1935: South of 17th Street 