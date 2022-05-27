Emergency dispatchers confirm tornado sighting in parts of King George and Hanover counties

Dispatchers from the Hanover County Emergency Communications Department confirmed several residents called in about a tornado sighting in the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) put out a tornado warning for parts of Hanover, Goochland, Henrico, Powhatan and several other parts of Virginia on Friday as rough weather battered most of Virginia.

Jordan Pegram, a meteorologist with NWS, said although they've received several calls of a cyclone touching down close to the Beaverdam District of Hanover, they've yet to find visual confirmation of the sighting.

"Several reports have come in from that area. We think at least a funnel might have emerged," Peram said. "We haven't found anything conclusive yet."

Pegram said that a tornado may have touched down somewhere near Montpelier and the Beaverdam area of Hanover, with another in King George County. Pegram said the current radar shows storms moving to the east and northeast, although a few thunderstorms could still emerge.