Fall 2022 among the warmest 25% on record for Richmond

After some strong temperature swings in Virginia this past November, the month ended up warmer than normal, which was also the theme for the entire fall season.

For record keeping purposes, meteorologists define the months of September through November as climatological fall, as astronomical fall does not begin on the same day every year. As the three warmest months of the year are June through August, and the three coldest are December through February, this leaves the time in between as meteorological fall.

Daily weather records go back to 1897 in Richmond. Using those numbers makes this fall the 29th warmest out of 126 years. Put another way, it was among the warmest 25% of all falls on record. Overall, the average temperature for this fall was 61.2 degrees, which is 1.4 degrees warmer than the average over the last 100 years (59.8).

What we usually describe as normal is the smoothed average of the most recent 30 year period, recalculated at the beginning of each decade. The current suite of climatological normals spans the 30 years between 1991-2020. Using that metric gives the normal fall temperature in Richmond as 60.2, which is admittedly close to that most recent 100-year average.

But no matter the metric you choose, falls have been warmer recently in Richmond, despite the cooler spells statewide in mid-October and mid-November this year. Without those cool spells, Richmond would have been much closer to one of its 10 warmest falls on record.

Average temperature each month this fall:

September: 72.8 (1.6 warmer than normal)

October: 57.7 (2.3 cooler than normal)

November: 53.1 (3.5 warmer than normal)

Extreme swings in temperatures are expected during the transitional months of spring and fall, and this fall did not disappoint. Seven days were more than 10 degrees warmer than normal, and eight were colder than normal.

But the coldest of the cold could not match the warmest of the warm. Five of those warm days in November were more than 15 degrees above normal. The closest match on the other side was a singular day that was 13.4 degrees below normal on October 3.

Without question, fall in the 21st century is warmer in Richmond. Using the most recent 100-year average as a guide, there has only been one fall colder than that average, coming in 2014.

And of the 20 warmest falls on record, 10 have come since 2001.

Although daily records begin in 1897, there are some monthly temperature data that extended to 1880, and they indicate two of the warmest falls on record in Richmond were in 1881 and 1884. But they do not paint a consistently warm picture of the 1880s, as the two coldest falls on record also came in that decade (1880 and 1888).

Looking ahead at December, there are signs of more consistently colder air returning for the middle third of the month, but probably not the type of cold that locks into place for more than a week.

And with Christmas three weeks away, it is still too early to make any promises about whether or not there will be snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day. A White Christmas is rare in Richmond, but it does occasionally happen. Chances are much better to have snow falling, or on the ground, on Christmas Day in the nearby ski areas of West Virginia or into the mountains of New England or upstate New York.