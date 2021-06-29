February's ice storm produced 460,000 cubic yards of tree debris in VDOT's Richmond District

If you arranged the roadside tree debris from February's ice storm in a path one yard high and one yard wide, it could theoretically line Interstate 64 for 261 miles from Hampton to the West Virginia border.
And that's just what the Virginia Department of Transportation removed from interstates, primary and secondary roads in the 14-county Richmond District.
Contractors completed the removal of 460,000 cubic yards of roadside tree debris last weekend, four and a half months after the major ice storm of Feb. 12-13.
The cleanup cost was approximately $23 million, according to VDOT. The trees that once blocked roads between Mecklenburg and New Kent were ultimately ground into wood chips, then used either for landfill cover or in wood processing facilities.
An additional 41,481 cubic yards of debris was collected by VDOT’s Lynchburg district. The cleanup for the Farmville area was completed earlier in June.
In the immediate wake of the storm, crews moved the debris to roadsides to clear the way for travel and utility restoration.
From late winter into early spring, approximately 126,000 hazardous limbs hanging over travel lanes were also cut down. The debris was gradually hauled away by late June.
If all those fallen trunks and shattered branches were instead mounded atop a football field, the pile would almost reach as high as Richmond's 282-foot Central National Bank building. Or it would fill 140 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
That's not even counting all the tree wreckage the ice storm left behind on neighborhood streets, private property or in other regions of the commonwealth.
For perspective, the cleanup from Hurricane Isabel in 2003 saw 1 million cubic yards of organic debris hauled away from Chesterfield County alone, according to a 2004 story by The Times-Dispatch.
Central Virginia's worst ice storm in roughly 20 years saw one-quarter to one-half of inch of ice stick to trees that were already burdened by recent snowfall.
The thick glaze of freezing rain also sent branches and trees crashing into power lines. Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Lunenburg and Brunswick counties saw some of the worst disruption.
More than 290,000 Dominion Energy customers lost power during February's first ice storm. At the peak of the outage, 48,000 members of Southside Electric Cooperative were also in the dark. In several counties southwest of the Richmond metro area, more than 90% of homes and businesses were affected. The second ice storm on Feb. 18-19 brought additional misery, but was not as destructive overall.
The entire 2020-2021 snow season saw VDOT's Richmond District treat roads with:
• 38,500 tons of salt.
• 7,700 tons of sand.
• 611,000 gallons of brine.
