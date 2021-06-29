February's ice storm produced 460,000 cubic yards of tree debris in VDOT's Richmond District

If all those fallen trunks and shattered branches were instead mounded atop a football field, the pile would almost reach as high as Richmond's 282-foot Central National Bank building. Or it would fill 140 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

That's not even counting all the tree wreckage the ice storm left behind on neighborhood streets, private property or in other regions of the commonwealth.

For perspective, the cleanup from Hurricane Isabel in 2003 saw 1 million cubic yards of organic debris hauled away from Chesterfield County alone, according to a 2004 story by The Times-Dispatch.

Central Virginia's worst ice storm in roughly 20 years saw one-quarter to one-half of inch of ice stick to trees that were already burdened by recent snowfall.

The thick glaze of freezing rain also sent branches and trees crashing into power lines. Dinwiddie, Nottoway, Lunenburg and Brunswick counties saw some of the worst disruption.